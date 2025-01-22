Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is 'retraining' himself to work with AI

Salesforce (CRM) is all in on artificial intelligence (AI) agents, unveiling Agentforce 2.0 just months after launching the first Agentforce. CEO Marc Benioff sits down with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi to discuss the tech giant's AI initiatives and his expectations for US President Donald Trump's second term.

Benioff discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing and what it means for the labor market. "Technology's always getting lower cost and easier to use. It's going faster than ever, but technology's always impacting jobs." The CEO notes he doesn't expect AI to eliminate jobs, but rather, "I think it's making us more productive. It's giving us the ability to augment our companies in new ways."

"Everyone is going to have to retrain themselves to be productive with AI," the Salesforce CEO says, adding that he's even "retraining" himself to use the tech in his work.

Watch the video above to hear more about Salesforce's AI agents, Benioff's outlook for Trump 2.0, the company's climate initiatives, and more.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.