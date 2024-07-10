The Sahm Rule defined: What it means for your money

Is recession looming? On “Stocks in Translation”, Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, discusses the Sahm Rule’s role as indicator and how it could influence Federal Reserve decisions. He goes on to say other factors, such as the labor market and inflation, may spur a Fed rate cut in September.



Woods shared his insights with Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Sydnee Fried on "Stocks in Translation." Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.



This post was written by Jimi Corpuz

Video Transcript

A lot of talk about the S rule which is a recession indicator, but we haven't really heard recession, a lot of recession talk that's because it didn't happen last year, which a lot of people were expecting.

But the S rule is very, very close to being triggered.

ADVERTISEMENT

If unemployment, I do the calculations goes up to 4.2% the next month or the month after.

And we got two prints before September.

Then we have suddenly all the headlines can say recession indicator flashes, you know, red.

What do you think about this?

Does this make the case?

Well, let's talk about the Psalm rule and uh explain it to you very simply.

But I it's a recession indicator.

What other recession indicators have we had over the last two years yield curve.

The yield curve has been inverted for the record amount of time.

No recession.

All right.

Uh Two negative quarters of GDP, no recession.

Now, the S A rule, the S A rule states simply when you get unemployment at its lowest point, which was 3.4% if it is above that by a half a percentage point on a rolling average of three months.

So rolling average 3.9% for three months since the low, which I believe has triggered.

I don't, I haven't seen the headlines but my calculation said, you know, uh 394041, it's the low of the average, the low of the average.

So it's a little bit different there.

But I, I calculated it and you can get it on the FRED website.

It's 0.433.

And if it goes up to 4.2 then it actually magically hits 5.0 on the dot It just hasn't happened just yet.

Story continues

But, you know, we're, we're kind of horse trading here with respect to, you know, basis points, very small amounts with these indicators.

But I think in the bigger picture, I'm just wondering what if the, if the recession indicators, if the, if the headlines come out, doesn't that just give Jay Powell carte blanche to cut in September even though there's an election on the horizon?

No, without a doubt, that's the one thing for this soft landing, you know, inflation coming down.

Uh labor market softening, which is a nice word for saying people are losing their jobs.

Um That is, that is exactly what they want to see.

So they're seeing it.

So let's go.

Uh I thought that last rate hike was unnecessary.

So let's get it back down to 5% and then see how the market digested, see how the economy digested.

But I think he has that stage now to talk about just that.

And then yes, the P so rule is another one of these great indicators so far since COVID, all these indicators have just you can throw them out the window.