Should you rush to buy the new iPhone 16 or can you wait?

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 16 launch event is just weeks away. On September 9, the tech giant will unveil its latest iPhone generation alongside the latest Apple Watches and AirPods. Should tech consumers run to the Apple Store upon release or wait to go out and spend on a new device?

CNET editor-at-large Bridget Carey joins Wealth! to talk about the best consumer tech deals ahead of the Labor Day Weekend and as retailers shift focus farther down the road to the holiday season.

While you may want to upgrade some of your tech, Carey advises consumers to be cautious about Apple (AAPL): "There's going to be an Apple event soon, just two weeks. Apple is going to be revealing new gadgets, and so I would say if you're going for like a brand new phone, no. But it's a great time for a sale if you don't care about having the newest stuff because retailers have to sell their inventory, so they're going to discount all the current earbuds and the other gear like old phones."

So a lot of people are naturally have to work through this thought process of whether or not now is the time to buy Apple products here.

What is your calculus that you're running around this?

Stay away from the Apple store.

There's going to be an Apple event soon in just two weeks.

Apple is going to be revealing new gadgets and so I would say if you're going for like a brand new phone, no, but, but it's a great time for a sale if you don't care about having the newest stuff because retailers have to sell their inventory.

So they're gonna discount all the current ear buds and, and, and the other gear like like old phones, go ahead, grab the sale.

If you don't care about having the latest iphone 16, then yeah, it's a great time to buy because they have the gear of their old stuff before the new stuff comes out in just uh mid September, even when it does come out in mid September.

Should people be buying on the launch of it?

We heard that there might be some delays in the generative A I features actually making it into the Os that's gonna be going on the devices.

How should people really be thinking about?

When is the right time to buy for some of those products that are gonna be announced in September?

It's a good point.

You know, a lot of us feel like, oh, if I don't get it right now, I'm not part of the cool club.

Well, the cool club is going to be showing off their A I features and they might not all be there at launch day.

So you actually benefit if you're someone who doesn't like to, you know, pull the lever and get the iphone on the first day, you know, go ahead and wait for the reviews, you know, give yourself some time.

Don't feel like you have to rush, but the prices aren't going to change.

So, you know, it might be like a matter of a month where the coolest iphone features come out in the software, but the iphone will still be the same hardware.

Well, I'm still on my 12 pro max as of right now.

So I've been getting the nudge from our tech editor Dan Halley to go out and get my new phone.

So maybe I'll have to wait a little bit, but uh I'll report back, Bridget on the features and uh I mean, you, you've got some great reporting that you already put out anyway, around that too.

Bridget Carey CNN S editor at large