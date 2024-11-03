Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck talks scaling the space industry

At TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, Rocket Lab's founder and CEO Peter Beck sat down with senior editor Devin Coldewey to discuss the space industry.

Together the two delve into Rocket Lab's strategic mission of scaling the space industry and its approach to spacecraft manufacturing and supply chain management. Beck also shared updates on the company's current space missions and future initiatives.

Below are time codes for some of Beck's key points:

00:03:30 Why the space industry is struggling with scaling

00:06:07 How RocketLab came to be a supplier of titanium spheres

00:09:36 Lessons Beck learned when becoming a spacecraft manufacturer

00:12:40 Beck discusses the competition for securing talent in the industry

00:13:42 Beck discusses the project/mission he is most currently excited for

00:16:13 The impact of politics on the space industry

00:21:09 How the space industry is impacted by defense regulation

Video Transcript

It feels like Rocket lab has grown into something much bigger.

Obviously, it's much bigger than it used to be.

Uh, what is the What is the final form you're aiming for?

Here we We're sort of like I don't know if we're a quarter of the way there three quarters of the way there.

5%.

What is the final form?

And how do you get there?

Yeah, it's funny, because, um, you know, the the plan was always to be an end to end space company.

And, um, I think a lot of people think that we we you know, we we built electron.

And then we pivoted into, um, building satellites and whatnot, but actually the the second ever electron that was launched on the kick stage, there was recesses all around that kick stage for solar panels to turn that into a satellite.

So the plan was always to build this end to end space company.

And I think if you fast forward 5 to 10 years from now, uh, that's what all large space companies will will look like or the very large ones at least, um and and that that's that's born out of the fact that, um, look, launch is a great business.

It's super lumpy.

It's super hard.

But what launch really is is the enabler for something much, much larger.

And I think, you know, everybody can see a, uh you know, it playing out in real time.

Um, if you take your friends over at space X, for example with StarLink Um, if you want to put a competing platform up with StarLink, um, you have to be able to build your satellites of scale, which means you need, you know, fully ver vertically integrated component systems and and the ability to build satellites at scale.

Um, but more importantly, you need to launch its scale.

You need to be able to launch at a at A, you know, at a particular economic point at a particular scale to be successful.

And I think, uh, you know, space companies and service companies will really start to blur, uh, in the future.

What do you think is the closest we've gotten to a full service, full stack space company in the past?

I think it's relatively new.

I mean, um uh, II, I think I think it's, you know, generally, you focus on being a launch company or you focus on being a satellite company.

Generally, you you don't fuse the both.

And, um, you know, a rocket is a giant engineering compromise, and a satellite is a giant engineering compromise.

So when you have the ability to kind of blur those two, you end up with an interesting design point.

But in the past, I mean, we've we've had, of course, very large aerospace companies that have, you know, done launch.

They do satellites.

They have, you know, Boeing or something like that in the in the seventies or eighties or the companies that contributed in Apollo and Mercury.

Did anybody did anybody ever even come close to really being soup to nuts?

Uh, probably on on the government side.

I mean, you could argue that, um, you know, Lockheed and Boeing, you know, they they all hadn't launched vehicles at one point in time, and they were building satellites at one point in time.

But it's very government focused, like they're government contractors, you know, supporting the polo missions and GPS and a whole bunch of national security.

But I think the difference now is it's commercial.

Yeah, and and a company is just saying literally, we're going to do whatever we want from start to finish, and that will be we control every aspect of it.

Uh, but not every aspect I'm actually interested in, uh, your experience dealing with the many, many, many legacy and niche companies the specialty rod makers and widget makers of the world that have powered the space industry quietly as component makers.

And what have you for decades?

Uh, I'm curious about your experience with them.

Are they the kind of like, you know, super specialists where you're like, Wow, these guys really do make the best you know fasteners?

Or are some of them a little, uh, long in the tooth?

So?

So I think the the thing with the space industry is, um it's it's all at subscale.

There is a tremendous number of of small shops that, as you say, build exquisitely beautiful things.

But if you turn up and you say, Look, I need 1000 of something, the heads just explode.

Um, and you know, the the the the space industry is is kind of, you know, it's scaling now at a rate that that's never never been scaling before, and a lot of these, you know, small companies really, really struggle to, um, you know, to to to scale.

And then you have the legacy providers as well that that, um that kind of fall in the same camp.

So, you know, that's one of the things that we've kind of focused on.

I mean, when we went to go and build our first satellite, um, I remember the very first thing that we went to go and order was some reaction wheels.

And we rang up Doug Sinclair and said, Doug, we like your reaction wheels.

Can we buy some reaction wheels?

And he said, Yep.

Sure, Pete.

Um, but I've closed my order book, so it's gonna be a year until we can supply you some reaction wheels.

And I haven't got a year to do anything like a year in Rocket Lab is like eternity.

So, um, so we said, OK, Doug, that's great.

Um, can we come up with a different kind of deal?

And we ended up buying Sinclair.

And you know, Doug's team used to build 100 and 50 reaction wheels a year, and this year alone will produce over 2000 reaction wheels.

So what we've kind of done is if you if you took a satellite and you laid it out on the stage here, we pointed to all of the bits that were subscale or they really sucked and then systematically went after all of those bits, um, and bought the best kind of best in class.

Or we created our own technologies as well and then scaled them.

So, you know, solar was was another good example Where, um, you know, Cleo was a legacy solar, Um, solar cell manufacturer.

You know, they did the James Webb telescope and all the Mars stuff.

So super cool company.

Um, but just just not really that scaled.

Um, so we went in there and and painted all the walls black put put some rocket lab logo logos up some snack machines in the corner, pulled down all the cubicles and said, Let's go.

Um, and, uh and then now, um, you know, we're the largest solar cell or space grade solar cell manufacturer in the world.

So, um, you know that that that's kind of systematically what we've been doing, um, to to try and create some scale in an industry that that really suffers from from scale, necessarily needs a bit of, uh, capital, the sort of you you you meet one of these legacy companies that have been around for 20 companies in 20 years, and you say, um, I'm gonna do this myself.

But then you're like, Well, that's gonna cost me $30 million.

Uh, you know, how do you How do you judge when to buy and when to build and when to sort of thread the needle?

Yeah.

So it's a good question.

So, you know, something like solar has a tremendous amount of, uh, of of a of A moat and a barrier like the These are, you know, semiconductors.

Decades and decades of of government funded research.

That's not an easy thing to to kind of jump in.

Um, And then on the other side of the equation, um, you know, we built some spacecraft for NSA recently called escapade, and, uh, there's one or two legacy titanium sphere manufacturers in the US.

And, um So we went to one of these one of these, uh, legacy suppliers and, um, and asked them to build these titanium tanks because a very thin wall, very bespoke.

And it got crazy.

Um, you know, fluid control device inside them.

Um, and, um Anyway, uh, we still haven't got those tanks.

Um, and the spacecraft are finished and ready to launch.

And that was an example where, you know, the these legacy suppliers just just were terrible, absolutely terrible.

And we ended up developing a new 3D printing process for these thin wall titanium tanks.

And then E be welding them together and and doing all these sorts of things that didn't cost any money at all.

Um, that cost cost cost no capital at all.

But now we can build, you know, thin wall titanium tanks in any shape and size we we want.

So you know, it's it's horses for courses.

Some things have big technology moats that, um, that are super scary.

And other things look scary, but, um, you know, use different approaches.

You can It doesn't cost any money at all.

Is there any upside to being a supplier for, you know, titanium spheres?

Now, now you're the the leading supplier of spheres or other shapes made of titanium.

You can be that guy.

You could be that guy.

I mean, I'm not.

I'm not sure that's that's that's That's the most exciting business in the world.

Um, but But nevertheless, it's, you know, it's it's it's super critical.

And then for us.

Now, as we look at building interplanetary stuff, um, or or or big balls of Delta V and orbit, Um, you know, you can just take that whole tank section, which is the longest lead time item and quite often, very expensive and just delete it.

So let me ask you about the the Internet the, uh, interplanetary spacecraft type things when you're when you get a A contract, you say OK, we need to build a spacecraft.

Maybe it's your first spacecraft.

How do you start building up that team?

How do you stand that team up?

Who's your first hire?

Well, I mean, uh, don't underestimate the importance of of of kind of not understanding how big a bite you've taken off, because I think if you if you sit down and write down everything on a piece of paper, that you would have to do to to, you know, achieve some of these things and you'd never start so a good dose of kind of scepticism and and and arrogance is is is super helpful.

This arrogance.

Yeah.

Uh, but but, um, but, I mean, you know, look, uh, Capstone was a great example of that.

Um, you know, for us, uh, you know, it was our first interplanetary, Um, Well, first deep space mission.

And, um, you know, we we had a good understanding of Theo.

Theoretically, it was it was possible.

But we had to develop crazy new stuff to be able to help.

To execute that, Um, and, uh, you know, the the team at Rocket Lab.

There's, You know, there's about 2000 or just a little bit over 2000 of us now.

So, um, you know, there's a good cross section of of experiences and and and talent.

So, um, uh, you know, put a put a team around something, and we can really get stuck in.

So let's let's talk a little more about the, uh, the spacecraft side of things and the interplanetary missions, because these are just It's so fascinating.

And I know that this is a passion of yours as well.

It's like, uh, you want to build something to go to any any planet really will do.

But, uh, and you've already sent over, uh, sent over Capstone.

And, uh, we got escapade, um, coming into this as, like, a fresh like you had not made a spacecraft before.

You made, uh, capstone.

What was what were some of the lessons you learned along the ways?

Like coming as a as a with a totally fresh perspective to this knowing like, Oh, well, obviously, we built them like this and this and this.

And this is how you build a spacecraft.

So we'll take the lessons from the last 50 years of spacecraft building, and then you get into it, and you're like, Oh, my God.

Why did anybody ever do it this way?

Uh, what what was some of the experiences you've had like that?

Yeah, well, I mean, um, I don't want to upset any spacecraft people, but, um, spacecraft are way easier to build than rockets.

They really are.

Um, Now, deep space stuff is a little bit more challenging because you've got a whole bunch of radiation, uh, and and nasty environment to to kind of deal with, but, um, but but at a higher level, there.

They're much, you know, much more passive simpler thing to do.

Um, you know, there there was there was a lot of learnings.

I remember, um, sitting in a design review for Capstone.

And, um, you know, one of the GNC team was was trying to was was doing all of the, um the trajectory calculations and that that particular mission was really difficult because we're using a whole bunch of weak boundary effects to to get to the moon.

Um, you know, we we did seven orbit raises, um, around the earth to finally, uh, shoot off for a TL i to the moon and and each one of those orbit, Ras, we had to do a complete, you know, tidy up the trajectory from the LA you know, correct for all the errors.

Um, and so the GNC team had 24 hours to redesign the trajectory to the moon.

And, you know, the first trajectory that they designed to the moon took them about a month.

Um, and we had to get that down to 24 hours.

So every 24 hours, we had it on this on the on this trajectory, and I remember um, you know, we had to We had to allow for the solar pressure.

Um, you know, the photons hitting the side of the spacecraft and altering the trajectory?

Um, just from the sunlight.

Really?

OK, because that was enough to, you know, to to cause this issue.

And then, you know, it's a relatively small disturbance you think about, um, you know, engine shutdown transients where the engine you command the engine to shut down, and there's a transient as the engine shuts down and and characterising that transient, um, so that you don't end off, uh, you know, way out in deep space.

Because when you're, you know, when you're at the earth and you've got to time it with the moon.

Um, that's that's not trivial.

Have you found that, uh, have you found that, uh, physics based simulators have become more useful in the last few years?

Gotten a lot better?

Yeah.

I mean, um, the maths hasn't changed.

Um, but, um, you know, I guess I guess some of the tools around it have on the, uh, on the team thing, I forgot to ask, Is there a lot of competition for talent right now?

if you Everybody's thinking about building spacecraft, but you gotta you gotta build up that team.

Is there a competition?

Yeah.

Look, there's always been competition for talent as for as for as long as I can remember, Um, And, um, you know, our sales pitches is like, if you actually want to build ship that goes to space, come work for us.

Um, and it's amazing, you know, the amount of companies that, uh, you know, that have cool ideas, um, and and build cool stuff in the lab, but don't actually get to fly it.

Uh, so maybe a lot.

A lot of always a lot of, you know, competition for talent.

And and, um, the the statistics for rocket lab aren't particularly good.

It's twice as easy to get into Harvard than it is to get into rocket lab.

So the the the threshold is super super high.

Um, for anybody to to get in.

But, um legacy admissions.

If I know somebody like you, I can get in.

No.

OK, thanks for coming out.

Uh uh.

So, uh, let's about the tell me a little more about the the spacecraft that you are most personally excited about the mission that you are most personally excited about, Like the the elegance of the design or the how how complicated the lunar injection, you know, process is I'm obviously you're proud of that.

And rightly so, Uh, so what?

What are you for?

Well, actually, it's It's a mission that's completely unfunded.

Um, and it is a financial, you know, small financial drain on the company.

And that is small, small, very small, very small.

It's a nights and weekends project.

Uh, and that's, uh, our our life finding mission to Venus.

And that, for me, is is, um, you know, I'm personally very passionate about that, because I think, um, one of the biggest questions that we can, you know, ask and answer in in the universe is Are we the only life in the universe or not?

Um, so this mission is designed to specifically target the clouds of Venus.

Um, there's a very interesting sweet zone about 50 kilometres off the surface of Venus, uh, where there's believed that there there could be light.

I mean, the conditions are just good enough that there could be life there.

Um and this mission is designed to uh uh, Go there.

And it's a completely private mission.

Um, like I say, it's a nights and weekends, um, kind of project.

And, uh, you know, we're using the kind of the basis of the capstone bus, um, to get us there, and then we separate separate off a probe once we arrive at Venus.

And that probe has around about 250 seconds of time to interface with the Venetian atmosphere.

Um, and we have a a nelo metre instrument in there.

That that's, um, basically designed, uh, to, you know, to look for life.

So it's kind of like a go no go instrument for life.

Green light, red light.

So, you know, um, it's a very rudimentary, um, because the, you know, the telemetry stream that we can get back from a little probe entering, uh, the the clouds of Venus back to earth is is a pretty narrow stream.

So, um, super cool project.

Um, and, uh, you know, the probe is is, uh is like a Jules Verne looking thing.

It's just really neat.

Um, and, uh, you know, um, you know, I certainly hope we can We can get that one away soon.

It sounds interesting.

I know it's a Venus is pretty hairy.

It's not a it's not a It's not a picnic going to Venus.

It's nasty.

It's nasty.

Yeah, but it is.

I think it's a much more interesting planet, Um, not to choose favourites or anything, but, um, much more interesting planet than Mars.

Mars politically is excellent because you can put a footprint on the surface of Mars, and that wins heaps of votes.

But, um, Venus, you know, you're never putting a a footprint on the surface of Venus, But I think Venus as a planet is is a lot more interesting.

Well, since you brought up politics, I wasn't did not mean to bring up politics.

Don't worry.

Well, seriously, though, that that has another rocket.

It's all right.

It's done.

It's done.

Uh, look, I'm just I'm gonna ask you this is a This is a bit of a sensitive topic, but, uh, your fellow space man, Elon Musk, has been acting out in a sort of a partisan way.

Do you think that's good business?

We can do whatever he wants to.

I'm just I'm just a guy from from New Zealand, trying to build a rocket, so OK, very fair.

Very fair answer.

Um, so let's, uh do you get to go in and and actually like, poke around on this is this weekend and weekend.

And, uh uh, afternoons.

Afternoons.

When do you do this project?

Do you get to go in there and poke around with the thing and say, make this bigger, Make this faster?

Yeah, Absolutely.

I mean, um uh, probably about 30% of my time.

I would like it to be much more, but 30% of my time is is weather wrench.

Um, So, uh, it's super super fun to, um, you know, to be very hands on, and and, uh, but, you know, I'm I'm still the chief engineer of the company.

So probably about 50% of the time, I'm I'm I'm deeply involved in all the the main, you know, engineering decisions within the company, and 30% of the time, I actually get to get my hands dirty.

Um, I think a lot of people worry when I turn up, but, um, I still like to get my hands dirty, and then the other 50% of the time is just, you know, useless rocket CEO stuff like this.

No, this is wonderful.

It's a great use of time.

Uh, so one of the consequences it seems of building a full stack, uh, rocket company or a space company is that you're free to launch as many things as you want, if you can afford it, As we've obviously seen that with StarLink it, you know, they're offering a service, and it's it's all very cool.

But people are concerned that there is gonna be There's gonna be a A proliferation of many different constellations in various orbits, and this is gonna make things more complicated.

How do you How do you see this playing out?

And do you think the the coming vertical organisation of space companies is gonna contribute to that?

Yeah, it is for sure.

And it is a real concern.

And, um, uh, it's something we've been been very vocal about.

And and I think, um uh, you know everybody.

All all the nations of this planet need to come together at some point and and come up with a set of rules and space traffic, if you will.

Um, now, uh, unfortunately, as a race we don't seem to be very good at projecting things forward and then doing something about them before they happen.

Um, So, uh, I think more likely what will happen is there'll be some kind of incident in orbit, and, um then then we'll all get together and make a set of rules.

But you're right.

I mean, uh, you know, China has AAA 30,000 satellite constellation.

There's a couple of 30,000 satellite constellations here in the US.

The Europe will have the same.

Every emerging space nation will put up their own assets, so it will get it will get busier and busier.

And And I can remember, uh, with electron, we used to have a a three hour launch window.

So, um, we could, you know, very, very, very sedate, lazy three hour launch window that we could we could go and, um, go and fly.

And then, uh, some of these these constellations start to get populated, and, uh, that it got down to got down to three minutes at one point.

Um, and then we went back to the FAA and developed some new modelling techniques, and it's, you know, opened that window back up, but it can.

It just shows that if you if you did nothing, then you'd be down to three minute launch windows.

So what would what would such a you know, traffic monitoring system even look like Do you have any?

I mean, you must have thought you thought about this a lot.

What would the kind of the basic if if you were the, you know, Lord of Space, Uh, which maybe you'll get a chance later on.

If you were the Lord of Space, what would you What would you set up?

Would it would it be like, Oh, only 10,000.

You know, in this it's actually really simple.

I mean, it's just transparency, but there's a lot of reasons why a lot of people don't want transparency.

Um, because at the moment, if if you think about all the models, um, if your spacecraft is not creating any manoeuvres, then it's very predictable.

So you know it's here and then 90 minutes it's back around here, um, with an orbit position and and and so on and so forth.

So it's actually very predictable.

The challenge is is when, um uh you know all the all the computer models start to break.

When, um, if if you actually you were here and then you make a wee manoeuvre and then, you know, in 90 minutes time, you're no longer here.

You're over here.

And if you're continually moving your spacecraft, it becomes mathematically impossible to predict the conjunctions.

So the only way you get around it is complete transparency.

So, um, you know, uh, all the governments, and with all of their assets and all the commercial, um, assets would would just have to, you know, provide all the T LES and where they are and all, but And, um, the conjunctions could be computed, and you'd have to also, you know, add in.

I intend to burn here to get to here.

And then that's it's it's mathematically computable.

You're doing a NRO thing, right?

You're doing an NRO project?

No, what was?

What is the 18th?

Are you sure?

Just making sure what is what is the There's a 18 satellite constellation that you're about to put up sometime in the next couple of years.

That's that's, uh, that's ST A So, uh So when you when you're talking with defence and these people.

Is there any tension there with the question of like, Well, if we're gonna, you know, as a country be doing our own thing because we have our own reasons just like any other country or sovereign nation to, uh, to not disclose for defence or intelligence purposes Is that something that, as the, you know, the the actual creator of the hardware you need to negotiate with these people, or is it just it's in the contract or it isn't or what?

Well, I mean, um, we're not operating the spacecraft, so, you know, we we will deliver the spacecraft to the customer, and then they're responsible for the operations of it and and their orbit and and, you know, the the mission that they intend to carry out, um, with that.

So it's it's not something that we we we certainly have any any kind of, you know, responsibility over.

Um, but I mean, you know, look, at the end of the day, I don't want to paint the wrong picture.

I mean, space is big.

Um, and you know, you could take all of the spacecraft that are in orbit right now, and they would fit in in like a football paddock.

So you know, it's not It's not It's it's crazy.

The challenge is that, you know, the closing speeds or the conjunction speeds are just super high.

Um, and the little visualisations we always see are kind of misleading because the dots are so gigantic.

Yeah, they're like the size of countries, so yeah.

Yeah.

Uh, but you will be operating more as time goes on.

How do How do you How do you make that operating piece work?

Building something like that up from scratch?

I'm sure SpaceX has something to say about it.

Amazon's gonna be getting into this, but you're about to.

You're about to have this 1818.

You're not gonna be operating that one, but you will be operating one soon.

What does the what does it look like?

Building up that kind of, uh, that kind of oversight mechanism?

Yeah.

I mean it.

It you know it.

It's It's pretty, pretty straightforward, to be honest with you.

Something that hasn't changed so much in the last 50 years.

Not not so much.

I mean, there, Right, right now.

As I mentioned before, there is no kind of international rules that everybody has to log in and and and comply by.

So, um, you know, there's a lot of panicked two o'clock in the morning calls to other people, um, about conjunctions that still occur.

So really, we just need better, better phones, call each other better.

And space traffic management.

Um, do you want to talk about the documentary at all?

If you haven't seen this talking about wild, wild space it was It was a very interesting profile of you and our our friend Chris.

Chris, Um, was it?

I'm I'm just trying to just be clear.

I did everything I could to stay away from that documentary.

What?

Well, I mean, so, uh, you know, we we were we every every opportunity with with Ashley, we we tried to convince him that this was a bad idea.

So, um, and that's why you should definitely watch it, because it's very interesting, But was it did it make you uncomfortable having people like around or did you just disagree with the the sort of the thesis of the, uh, the documentary?

Yeah.

I mean, look, we we we just We're just about building rockets and spacecraft, so um, You know, the the amount of access that we gave that the team was was just a few interviews and bits and pieces now and again.

So there wasn't wasn't a tremendous amount of access, but, uh, you know, to Ashley's credit, um, he came over to New Zealand and just stalked us for, like, months on end and, you know, parked outside my mom's house.

I think so.

He was He was well dedicated to the, You know, that's a work ethic.

That's great.

Well, we'll talk about getting us access.

Better access.

We'll make a better documentary.

Um, So you talked about spending a little time with a wrench in your hand?

Uh, I think that's great.

When?

When I think of rock a lab.

I've been covering you guys for a long time.

I think of the very early days and seeing the pictures of you guys out in the forests and forest was, you know, a launch stand somewhere, Uh, and and really just like grease monkeying the the the things together.

Do you miss those days at all?

Yeah.

Yeah.

I mean, um uh, whenever I get the chance, I'm I'm you know, I try and be back on the tools.

I mean, um, I was lucky to to spend, um, a few weeks at at ST with the, you know, the Archimedes team.

Uh, just recently on getting that first hot fire over the line, and and, uh, yeah, it was super fun to, um, you know, to to get back on the tools.

Was it hard, though?

I mean, back in those days, was it fun?

Was it hard?

Was it both?

It's like type three fun, like, super super hard.

And then you look back on it.

And you think, Yeah, that was quite fun.

Yeah, but I mean, nobody.

I don't know.

I'm sure you get in this business to have fun.

Um, I think it's it's like it's it's rewarding.

Um, but, um, at least fun.

You know, I've got a I've got another panel here in just a second, but I'd like to, uh, get your thoughts on this.

This whole market that they're pursuing, they're doing a full reusable, so stoked space is gonna be doing a full reusable thing.

Inversion space is doing, uh, targeted re entry of, uh, of assets.

And, uh, cargo does that strike you Is this Is this a a realistic future where we're, you know, dropping uh cargo on on targets or, uh, full reentry for, you know, small, small rockets and stuff like that?

Yeah, I think there's there's there's bound to be some high value things that that it makes good sense to, um, to return because they're always, you know, it's gonna have to be high value because it's gonna cost a lot to do.

Um, we were lucky to, um uh, to win the the VA a contract where, um, we built a spacecraft that that hosted, um, you know, V Ada's capsule.

And they they made some some high value pharmaceuticals in that capsule and then, um, uh, re entered it and landed in the Utah desert.

And that's that's super cool.

Um, so I think I think for, you know, particularly high value things.

Um, there's going to be a down down mass, uh, market.

How how big that market is.

Um not exactly sure.