Robotaxi service Waymo doubles paid rides to 100K per week

Alphabet's Waymo is in the fast lane.

The Robo Taxi company says it has doubled its paid rise in just over three months to 100,000 per week with more on what this means.

The autonomous landscape Let's bring in finance is very own.

Dan Howley, Dan Yeah, Josh.

I mean, uh, 100,000, uh, paid trips per week.

They've done 2 million driverless, uh, rides.

They've expanded in L a San Francisco and Phoenix.

They're riding, uh, around there.

Uh, look, this is after, uh, alphabet announced that they're putting another, uh, $5 billion into Waymo.

So it's it seems that they're on the right track here when it comes to what they're they're capable of offering.

And this comes kind of along the the same time as you know, increased scrutiny on driverless cars.

Uh, where's the safety element?

Uh, going?

How long will it take for them to actually begin to function in large scale areas?

What about in a city that's as tight as Manhattan or or New York?

Rather, Um, you know, it's it's going to take a lot.

Uh, I think a lot of people thought at this point we would just have self driving cars everywhere, right?

That was kind of what was being pitched 5, 10 years ago.

Um, I remember sitting in some of, like, the the big press events where they're like, yeah, you know, 2025.

It's all gonna be driverless, man.

Don't even worry about it.

It's like, Well, no, not really.

It turns out that's a little bit harder than advertised.

Um and so it's it's good to see that we're We're getting more of this, uh, from Waymo and that, you know, de, despite setbacks, uh, over time, cars just kind of clogging up intersections and honking for no reason.

Um, or people torturing them for some reason, uh, that they're continuing to move forward with this kind of technology, so we'll see where it goes.

Uh, but it's still, you know, 100,000 paid trips a week is huge, but on the grand scheme, uh, in the grand scheme of things, it's not that big.

Let me ask you, Dan, when you think about Waymo, they got big name competition.

You cruise and Amazon Tesla's Elon Musk.

They're gonna have their, you know, robot taxi event, October ho.

How does Waymo stack up there.

I mean, look, their technology that they're using, they're using more than what, at least what Tesla's has right now, as far as as far as their own vehicles that are on the road.

So you'd imagine that Waymo is is kind of outperforming, and we don't know what's up Tesla's sleeve, right?

We don't know if they're gonna start using lidar and things like that.

Um, there's also, you know, crews uses GPS uses mapping that's built into the vehicles themselves.

They're gonna relaunch their, uh, their taxi programme.

Um, you know, I, I think it's it's it's still kind of up in the air.

I. I think Waymo does have this lead, especially since they're doing these these paid rides where people just get in no driver.

So it's they they seem to be in the lead for now.

All right, Dan.

Thank you, my friend.

Appreciate it.