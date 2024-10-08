Roblox tumbles, oil prices fall from recent surge: Yahoo Finance

US stocks are on the move with the Nasdaq (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) moving higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) trading roughly flat as the third quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest. Roblox (RBLX) shares are falling following the release of a report from short seller Hindenburg. Oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) are also falling as concerns about Middle East tensions ease and China indicates there is not another big stimulus package is coming. Palantir (PLTR) and Robinhood (HOOD) are also among the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page.

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - David Sekera, Morningstar Chief U.S. Market Strategist

3:15 p.m. ET - Dominic Rizzo, T. Rowe Price Portfolio Manager, Global Technology Fund

3:30 p.m. ET - Filippo Falorni, Citi VP, U.S. Beverages and HPC Lead Analyst

3:45 p.m. ET - Neal Dingmann, Truist Securities Managing Director, Energy

4:00 p.m. ET - Rich Bernstein, Richard Bernstein Advisors CEO

4:15 p.m. ET - Tarang Amin, e.l.f Beauty CEO

4:30 p.m. ET - Jeremy Porter, First Street Head of Climate Implications