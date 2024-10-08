Advertisement
Canada markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,990.55
    -112.16 (-0.47%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,738.90
    +42.96 (+0.75%)
     

  • DOW

    42,024.61
    +70.37 (+0.17%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7324
    -0.0018 (-0.25%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.13
    -3.01 (-3.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,254.62
    -1,798.66 (-2.07%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.02 (-2.43%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,632.90
    -33.10 (-1.24%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,196.01
    +2.92 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,130.18
    +206.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.55
    -1.09 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,190.61
    -113.01 (-1.36%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,937.54
    -395.20 (-1.00%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6671
    -0.0017 (-0.25%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

NASDAQ LEADS STOCKS HIGHER AS OIL PULLS BACK AFTER RALLY

Crude sinks over 5% as run-up amid Mideast conflict pauses, China stimulus disappoints

Roblox tumbles, oil prices fall from recent surge: Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Video

US stocks are on the move with the Nasdaq (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) moving higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) trading roughly flat as the third quarter earnings season kicks off in earnest. Roblox (RBLX) shares are falling following the release of a report from short seller Hindenburg. Oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) are also falling as concerns about Middle East tensions ease and China indicates there is not another big stimulus package is coming. Palantir (PLTR) and Robinhood (HOOD) are also among the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page.

Key guests include:
3:00 p.m. ET - David Sekera, Morningstar Chief U.S. Market Strategist
3:15 p.m. ET - Dominic Rizzo, T. Rowe Price Portfolio Manager, Global Technology Fund
3:30 p.m. ET - Filippo Falorni, Citi VP, U.S. Beverages and HPC Lead Analyst
3:45 p.m. ET - Neal Dingmann, Truist Securities Managing Director, Energy
4:00 p.m. ET - Rich Bernstein, Richard Bernstein Advisors CEO
4:15 p.m. ET - Tarang Amin, e.l.f Beauty CEO
4:30 p.m. ET - Jeremy Porter, First Street Head of Climate Implications