Robinhood announces first investor day date, stock jumps

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is seeing stock gains as high as 10% in Tuesday's session after announcing December 4 as the date of its first investor day event.

Moving on shares of Robin Hood.

They aren't soaring higher today after the company announced it would hold its first investor day, December 4th, where the company plans to lay out its vision for the next decade.

So highest intra day level, by the way, since December 2021 did announce plans First Investor Day, December 4th here in New York, we'll share more about his vision going forward.

Um, the move in this name is incredible.

It's up now about 100% now.

So far this year.

Julie.

It is up 100% this year.

The volume today is unusually high as well.

It's about three times what it was just yesterday.

Um and, uh, we're seeing options.

Also, volume also take up.

It has done very well this year, however.

The stock came public back in 2021 at 38 bucks, and you can see trading more than $10 below that.

So it's come back a lot, and it has had a great year.

Um, and a lot of investors are paying attention, but it's still, you know, a lot of companies came public in 2021 did amazing then, and then have come down sharply.

And this is one that has not regained those levels.

We spoke to Devin Ryan.

Citizens J MP analyst.

Very smart guy.

Still banging the table on this one.

Yes, he is.