RNC Night Three Highlights: Vance Makes Debut as Trump’s Running Mate
Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, took the stage on night three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Farm equipment maker John Deere says it will no longer sponsor “social or cultural awareness” events, becoming the latest major U.S. company to distance itself from diversity and inclusion measures after being targeted by conservative backlash.
The Democrat spoke of her Senate colleague, Trump's vice presidential pick, in an appearance on "The Late Show."
"As your northern border country whose political scene is a mess, this is my takeaway: I was truly shocked and saddened by the amount of celebration."
The Florida governor's speech at the Republican National Convention was marked by one strange tendency.
The error prompted laughter among the MSNBC panel.
A few people appeared to offer a hand to the recently disbarred lawyer.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) invoked first lady Jill Biden, a rare target for GOP attacks, during her speech at this week’s Republican convention. Sanders, who briefly served as former President Trump’s press secretary, recounted taking her son to work one day while serving in the White House. She compared her experience to that…
The odd couple, who discussed the attempt on Donald Trump's life and President Joe Biden's economy, reunited on "The Daily Show" for the first time in 10 years.
The former president has "not provided any medical updates or information, neither has the hospital that treated him," the former GOP grandee noted.
Mr Musk wants to move his two high-profile firms from California to Texas over controversial new law.
David Frum says JD Vance used to write for him on a publication called FrumForum under a pseudonym. Frum talks about how Vance’s views have changed on policy and what he could do to the Republican party.
The assassination attempt, the Supreme Court's immunity ruling and Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case all elevated the Republican's chances.
Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from the seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.It
“She’s way more famous than any of us up here,” said the CNN commentator, describing it as a “bunker buster” address.
A new polling memo has oiled the gears of a drive by top Democrats to drop President Joe Biden as party nominee ahead of the November election.Put together by BlueLabs Analytics, the document shows that alternative candidates currently have an average three-point lead on the president, and it has been widely circulated among officials behind efforts to push him out, Politico reported.Results come from interviews with more than 15,000 voters in seven battleground states including Pennsylvania, wh
Former President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said Tuesday he would like “veto power” over staffing decisions in a hypothetical second Trump administration. “I don’t want to pick a single person for a position of power. All I want to do is block the guys that would be a disaster,” Trump Jr. said in…
Russia has installed several air defense systems to protect Putin's Valdai Palace — which is causing problems elsewhere, according to reports.
The president has not made such remarks publicly, and has vowed previously he will stay in the presidential race until November
Days after a controversial sign was posted outside a longtime Lake Worth Beach bar, the general manager has taken it down. Here's why.
As the premiers gather in Halifax this week for their annual summer meetings, they're sending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a unified message: stay off our lawn."Every federal budget, we see more and more new programs in provincial jurisdictions," Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday."Enough is enough."Canada's 13 premiers meet Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss enduring political issues like the cost of living and the state of Canada's infrastructure, along with looming questions about the