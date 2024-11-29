How retailers are using AI this holiday shopping season

With the holiday shopping season underway, many retailers are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their systems, using the emerging tech to track consumer behavior, prevent theft, improve supply chain management, and more. HSBC head of retail and apparel, US commercial banking, Eric Fisch, joins Julie Hyman and Madison Mills on Market Domination Overtime to discuss how retailers are using AI.

"There are definitely some real practical applications, some defensive," Fisch says, explaining, "There's been a lot of talk around theft" with AI monitoring cameras for suspicious activity.

Another use is "AI that's tracking and heat mapping the way people flow through a store where you actually glance where you're reaching out for product [to help] retailers better position product."

Customer service is another application for AI in the retail space with AI chatbots resolving customer service issues.

