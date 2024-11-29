How retailers are prepping their supply chains for Trump tariffs

With President-elect Donald Trump threatening hefty tariffs, now against Canada and Mexico, retailers consider the impact on the supply chain. BDO National Managing Principal Industry Groups retail and consumer products Natalie Kotlyar joins Julie Hyman and Madison Mills on Market Domination to discuss the two different approaches retailers are taking ahead of Trump's second term in the White House.

"We're hearing that there's really two strategies [for retailers]," Kotlyar says, explaining, "There is the wait and see approach" where retails are waiting to see how this will "ultimately unfold since there is still uncertainty as as to what will happen and when..."

"Some are being more proactive," Kotlyar says, outlining, "Whether it's in the short term of stockpiling inventory, [or] making sure that they get a lot of inventory in-house, so they can have it for sales." She adds that proactive retailers are "also reevaluating their supply chain strategy and making sure that they have the right suppliers in place."

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.