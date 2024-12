Retail investors flocked to Nvidia (NVDA) in 2024. According to Vanda Research, the chip giant saw nearly $30 billion in inflows during the year. That handily beats out the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Tesla (TSLA).

In the video above, Morning Brief hosts Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss what sets Nvidia apart.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief here.

This video was written by Josh Lynch