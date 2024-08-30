Retail earnings: There are 'haves and have-nots,' analyst says

Recent retail earnings reports have painted a mixed picture of consumer health. Telsey Advisory Group CEO and chief research officer Dana Telsey joins Morning Brief to share her insights on the retail landscape.

Telsey notes that the current retail environment is revealing "more discerning, intentional consumer spending" across all income brackets. She highlights a growing "focus on value and innovation" among consumers, which is creating a clear distinction between winners and losers in the retail sector.

"Newness and innovation matter," Telsey told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the mixed results from companies like Ulta (ULTA) and Lululemon (LULU). She adds, "It's not one path, it's multiple paths but it's the haves and have-nots that I'm seeing out there."

While product innovation is crucial for attracting consumers, Telsey cautions that "not every product that companies introduce is going to be a winner." However, she stresses the importance of continuous reinvention for brands, stating, "If you don't reinvent, you're gonna go to the bottom of the rollercoaster instead of the top."

Let's dissect the numbers from your favorite local retailers, Lululemon Gap and alta joining us now is Dana Telsey Ceo and Chief research Officer at the Telsey Advisory Group.

This has been been a, a mixed earnings season.

You have a dollar general warning about consumers running out of money.

You have some of the department stores doing, I guess maybe a little bit better.

I mean, overall, what has been your takeaway from retail?

What do you, what are you telling clients here?

I think overall and first of all, thank you for having me.

What I'm seeing out there is a definitely more discerning intentional consumer spending shopper.

They're intentional in their spending.

We've seen all levels of income and household incomes.

Trade down.

The focus on value and innovation is what matters.

There definitely have been the haves and the have nots.

You look at the off prices with TJ and Ross having 4% comps Burlington yesterday with a 5% comp.

You look at value with the Walmarts and Targets and then you look at innovation.

I mean, the double digit gains at Birkin stock at Abercrombie and Fitch are impressive and yet you have some of the have nots the department stores in that area.

We've had certainly some of these specialty apparel retailers being in that area, but newness and innovation matter and you couldn't hear it more than what you heard last night you had Lulu Ulta and Gap.

It was impressive to see that athletics could return to positive Lulu, the headwinds on the women's business and that newness in terms of seasonal colors and styles, prints and patterns that there there'll be a runway till that gets back to historical levels is in focus.

And you take a look at alta which lowered expectations and the increase in competitive distribution points is creating a headwind.

So there, it's not one path, it's multiple paths, but it's the haves and have nots that I'm seeing out there, you know, it, it's so interesting and I wanna come to that point of Nunes.

I brought that up earlier in the show as well when we were discussing Lululemon specifically, especially considering the broader environment that they find themselves in of ath leisure.

My question to you is what happens when newness doesn't work when you have customers coming back and saying, hey, I don't like these pants.

I bought, they make my butt look flat, stuff like that.

And all that effort that went into R and D is now just taken off shelves.

Well, keep in mind that that's the breeze through.

Pan for Lulu.

That basically was a negligible part of the offering.

They're going to retool that fabric and make it with fits.

Hopefully that are more compelling.

Not every item that companies introduce is going to be a winner and we've seen that over and over again.

The speed to market, the agility, the ability to chase are all what's different today than what it was 10 years ago.

And brands need to re invent themselves.

If you don't re invent, you're gonna go to the bottom of the roller coaster instead of the top.

What we have today that's different in the past.

Look at the loyalty members, whether it's at Lulu, whether it's at Ulta, whether it's at Bath and body works, the data from these loyalty members informs you on how to capture that customer.