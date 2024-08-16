Retail earnings, Fed Chair Powell's speech: What to watch

As the trading week draws to a close, here are the key events investors can turn their attention to in the coming week.

Retail earnings take center stage, with Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), and Ross (ROST) all set to release quarterly results. These reports will provide insights into consumer health, following this week's strong retail sales data. Other notable companies reporting earnings include Estee Lauder (EL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Toll Brothers (TOL).

On the economic front, July's existing and new home sales figures will offer a glimpse into the housing market's strength. Economists expect an increase in both metrics compared to the previous month.

The Federal Reserve will also be in focus next week as the 2024 Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole takes place, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday. Additionally, the minutes from the Fed's July FOMC meeting will be released on Wednesday— providing insights into the Fed's potential policy decisions.

