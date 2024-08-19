Renting is better than buying in all 50 US Metros: Realtor.com

A recent report from Realtor.com reveals that renting a home is currently more affordable than buying one in all 50 of the top metropolitan areas in the United States. Ralph McLaughlin, Realtor.com senior economist, joins Wealth to dissect the findings.

McLaughlin highlights that this marks the 12th consecutive month of year-over-year rent decreases, proving the growing affordability of renting compared to buying. He points out that the disparity is most pronounced in expensive markets on the West Coast and in Texas. While rents have dropped by nearly 1.5%, some markets, such as New York and Birmingham, are experiencing a narrowing gap between rental and purchase prices, encouraging more individuals to consider buying.

"The key factor to watch over the next 6-12 months is how much mortgage rates will decrease," McLaughlin tells Yahoo Finance, noting that this could potentially shift certain markets back into a more favorable position for buying rather than renting.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

A new report from realtor.com shows it's more affordable to rent a home than buy one in all 50 of the top us metros.

This has grown from last year where 47 Metros were cheaper to rent than buy here with more insights.

We've got Ralph mclaughlin who is the senior economist at realtor.com.

Ralph.

Great to have you on here with us first and foremost.

I mean, the the these were some pretty interesting results that you saw come across and look, I've lived in many of these cities, uh A few of them at least um over my rental past and history where I knew I couldn't be able to buy a home, but take us into some of the biggest surprises from your findings for you.

Yeah, I mean, I think some of the biggest uh findings from this report is that this is now the 12th month that we've seen rents actually decrease on a year by year basis.

Story continues

So that's certainly contributing to uh the fact that it is cheaper to rent than buy in the 50 markets.

Uh that, that we track uh some other interesting findings that we've seen are uh that the gap is biggest in very expensive places on the west coast and in Texas.

So Austin um Seattle and Los Angeles have the biggest gap in those places.

It's basically a no brainer whether or not you should uh uh rent or buy at least from a cash flow perspective.

Those places, it is much cheaper to rent uh than to buy.

Um We have also seen uh rents uh start to come down on a year over year basis.

Again, 12 months, they're down by not just 1% overall, but we're seeing the uh we're seeing rents of one bedroom units come down by almost uh you know, a percent and a half.

Now we are starting to see some markets um shift uh ors buying, they're still cheaper to rent than to buy.

But markets like uh Birmingham uh and uh and New York have seen listing prices actually rise on a year to year basis.

And so while it's still cheaper to rent and buy in those markets, that gap is also narrowing somewhat.

Ok. And so, I mean, is this, is this net positive or, or net negative?

I mean, we're talking about rental prices coming down, which is good, but we also wanna see home prices come down too so that it's it's more affordable for people who are currently renting to make the transition and, and do so seamlessly at some juncture.

Well, for renters who want to buy eventually, uh there are starting to be positive or net positive sign here that maybe in the next 6 to 12 months, uh, the market will be much friendlier to do so.

So, like I mentioned, we see, we've seen prices uh start to come down a little bit.

Uh, we've seen rents come down, so that's favorable.

And the big kicker over the next 6 to 12 months is how much mortgage rates are going to come back down.

Uh, mortgage rates.

It's just a few months ago were over 7%.

They're now down to around 6.46 0.5%.

And if the trajectory is as forecast, we could see rates as low as 6% and certainly that is likely to kick some markets back into the better to buy than to rent range.

Although what happens with prices and rents in the interim over that period really are going to help dictate how things play out.