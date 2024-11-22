Reddit slides, Gap surges on earnings, outlook: Yahoo Finance

Shares of Reddit (RDDT) are sliding this morning following a Bloomberg report that one of the company's largest shareholders, Advance Magazine Publishers, is planning to borrow against its stake in the company. Gap (GAP) shares are surging following the company's latest earnings report. While results were mixed, the retailer raised its full-year outlook. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), and Alibaba (BABA).

Key guests include:

9:40 a.m. ET - Matt Bryson, Wedbush Securities Managing Director Equity Research

10:15 a.m. ET - Jerry Storch, Storch Advisors CEO, Former Toys R Us CEO, and Former Hudson's Bay CEO

11 a.m. ET - Jerry Sneed, Procyon Partners Financial Advisor

11:15 a.m. ET - Sandeep Aujla, Intuit CFO

11:20 a.m. ET - Mary Hines Droesch, Bank of America Head of Product for Consumer, Business and Wealth Management Banking and Lending