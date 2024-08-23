Recession is not in my outlook: Atlanta Fed's Bostic

"The time has come" for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates. Those words from Fed Chair Jerome Powell sparked a rally on Wall Street and reassured investors that the Fed is likely to cut at its September meeting. Some argue, however, that the Fed is too late and that a recession is a possibility.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic says a recession is not in his outlook, nor has it been for "a long time." "Everything I hear tells me that there's enough momentum and we should still see growth in the US economy," he says.

Find out why Bostic thinks there's a "pretty good case to be made" for inflation to hit the Fed's target in 2025 in the video above.

Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's full speech here.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

So do you think the chances of recession are still low?

A recession is not in my outlook, and you know it hasn't been in my outlook for a long time, and it still is.

And I You know what?

Everything I hear tells me that there's enough momentum and we should still see growth in the US economy.

What is your outlook for the unemployment rate?

And, you know, is there a certain level that you need to see the unemployment rate jump for you to consider?

Faster cuts, more cuts?

I don't have a specific number per SE.

I think a lot of it is in the labour market dynamics.

A couple of things that I would say we're still seeing wages that are quite positive.

They're higher than the rate of inflation.

So the average American worker is making progress.

Their purchasing power is increasing.

The second is that we're not seeing signs that there is a large amount of layoffs that are on horizon.

And you know, as long as that holds, I think that we can continue to see strength and that our policies can just do what they need to do to get us back to our 2% target.

Story continues

So is this sort of a slower path down to neutral?

More gradual?

I mean, how quickly do you think you need to get back to the so called neutral?

And of course, there's questions around what the neutral neutral is at all.

So I would say this labour markets, they're weakening but not weak.

Inflation is coming down faster, and and some of it is because of the supply side.

Some of it is because of the prices, and housing are starting to move in ways that we had expected for a long time.

So I think that we that there's a pretty good case to be made that we can get to target sometime in 2025 which would mean our policy rates need to move commensurate with that.