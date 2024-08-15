How new real estate rules affects buyers and sellers

The world of US real estate is going to be seeing big changes starting on August 17. New rules will shake up how realtors are paid. They are coming as part of a $418 million agreement with the National Association of Realtors to settle claims that the industry conspired to keep real estate commissions artificially high.

Clever Real Estate managing editor Steve Nicastro joins Wealth! to give insight into the new rules introduced to the real estate world and what home buyers and investors should keep in mind moving forward.

Nicastro points out the two biggest takeaways from the rules: "First, these changes mean that listing agents can no longer advertise buyer agent fees on the Multiple Listing Service. So previously you would input that information in your listing agreement with your listing agent. And that would go on the Multiple Listing Service in your market. And second, buyers agency agreements are now mandatory. So buyers are, when they meet with an agent, they need to get a signed agreement before viewing homes in person... There's nothing specifically that says sellers must pay for buyer's agents, or buyers must pay for buyer's agents."

"The impact this is going to have, it's just going to make negotiations a little bit more complex, the possibility of... buyers having to pay their own agents kind of changes the dynamics of the whole situation. But the bottom line is, for sellers it's still the same," says Nicastro.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

A change is coming to the real estate world.

New rules about how real estate agents get paid kick in this Saturday, August 17th.

The change comes as part of the National Association of Realtors $418 million settlement announced in March.

The settlement ended an antitrust lawsuit that claimed brokerage conspired to keep agent commissions artificially high.

So how could this impact you when you go to buy or sell a home?

I'm joined now by Steve Nicastro who is the managing editor at Clever real estate, a platform matching realtors with buyers and sellers.

Great to have you here and, and thanks for taking the time first and foremost.

I mean, how much more expensive could this process get then for we'll begin with buyers.

How about that?

Yeah.

Well, first, thanks for having me on.

This is a really interesting time to be working in the real estate industry.

Um There is a lot of confusion about what these changes mean for both buyers and sellers.

I think the key thing people need to know there's two things.

First.

Um These changes mean that listing agents can no longer advertise buyer agent fees on the multiple listing service.

Uh So previously, you would input that information in your listing agreement with your listing agent and that would go on the multiple listing service in your market.

And second uh buyer agency agreements are now mandatory.

So buyers are um when they meet with an agent, they need to get a signed agreement before sh uh before viewing homes in person.

So, out of everything like that, those are the two big key takeaways.

There's nothing specifically that says sellers must pay for buyer's agents or buyers must pay for buyer's agents.

And so I just wanted clarify that certain, certainly.

OK. And so for sellers here and, and we should note as well a lot of these commissions people should know are negotiable.

Uh like they bar bar none, they should be making sure that they're having that negotiating process on the commissions here.

But as you're running the numbers on that, what should people be taking into consideration when they are negotiating commissions?

Yeah, that's a great question.

So I think um the impact this is gonna have, it's just gonna make negotiations a little bit more complex.

Um The possibility of sellers having to pay.

Um I'm sorry, buyers having to pay their own agents kind of changes the dynamics of the whole situation, but the bottom line is for sellers.

Um You know, it, it's still the same.

It's what, what are you gonna net on your home sale?

So not just the offer price, but like what will you actually walk away with when you deduct all of the home sale expenses?

So that includes closing costs, your listing agents fee and potentially your buyer's agents fee if that's negotiated.

Um So I strongly encourage people to run the numbers.

Um If you have an agent that can provide you with the seller's net sheet, it's called, and they'll include any of those fees.

So you could have a pretty good estimate of what you'd walk away with now for buyers.

Um It's a little bit more complex.

If they are expected to pay some or all of the uh of the, of their own agent, then that could complicate their pre-approval.

Um But I think in most cases, we're, we're gonna see uh seller still paying at least part of a buyer's agents fee, Steve.

Is it, is it clear who's eligible or how to know that you're eli whether you're eligible or not for the settlement for the nar payout?

Yeah, the settlement impacts anyone who has sold a home during the specified date range.

So that's uh after October 31st 2019.

Um If you listed a property and sold it on a multiple listing service and you paid a commission to a realtor or broker in connection to that sale, um then you might be eligible.

Uh what you can do if you, if you think you meet the criteria.

Um It's real estate commission litigation.com is the website.

That's where you would fill out your, your claim form.

Steve Nicastro, who is the managing editor at Clever real estate Steve.

Thanks so much for taking the time breaking down some of a very complex matter for us.

We appreciate it.

Thank you.