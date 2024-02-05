New quality glitch could delay 737 MAX deliveries

STORY: Boeing faces new problems with its troubled 737 MAX jets.

The planemaker has faced turmoil since a midair blowout last month raised fresh concern over how well the aircraft are made.

Now it’s found more quality control glitches.

On Sunday (February 4), Boeing said it would have to do remedial work on around 50 undelivered MAX jets.

That is after supplier Spirit AeroSystems found two mis-drilled holes on some of the planes.

Reuters sources say the fault is in window frames, and may be present in some aircraft already in service.

Boeing says the error does not a pose a risk to flight safety, and there’s no need to ground any jets.

But work to fix the problem could cause yet more delivery delays.

The aerospace giant already faced a headache after U.S. air safety watchdogs vetoed plans to ramp up output of the MAX family, Boeing’s best-selling product.

Officials at the Federal Aviation Administration say they won’t approve an increase until they are satisfied that quality control issues have been addressed.

Any new delays will spark mounting frustration at airlines which have the planes on order.

That could drive some into the arms of arch-rival Airbus, which already enjoys a big lead in the market for narrowbody jets.