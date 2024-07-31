Qualcomm is undergoing 'a natural recovery': Strategist

Qualcomm (QCOM) posted third quarter results that topped analyst estimates for both revenue and profit, while also providing an improved outlook. Brian Colello, Morningstar equity strategist, shares his analysis of the report on Market Domination Overtime.

Colello describes this as "a natural recovery for Qualcomm," noting that the situation couldn't have been worse than it was at the end of 2022 and early 2023 for the company. He sees positive developments across all segments, with even the automotive division outperforming expectations. Regarding the PC market recovery, Colello cautions that it's "a multi-year story," but points out that smartphone-related business is already showing signs of improvement.

Colello highlights Qualcomm's expansion into other sectors as electrification continues across various industries. "I think it makes sense for Qualcomm to be taking its smartphone processor expertise and moving into new markets. PC is one, automotive is another," he explains. "We're seeing electrification of the car, more and more processing power in the car, and that is going to be a multi-year, multi-decade trend. So Qualcomm is going to be in that mix."

Video Transcript

Qual third quarter results topping Wall Street expectations as the company reports a beat on the top and bottom line and also delivered an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter.

Shares are rising after those results.

And Morningstar equity strategist, Brian Colello is joining us now to discuss Brian.

So as you look at these numbers, does it signal to you that the company's smartphone business is really um showing a good recovery here.

It, it does and we've been looking for this for some time.

I mean, it really couldn't get much worse than what we saw at the end of 2022 start of 2023.

So this is a natural uh recovery for Qualcomm to be bouncing back.

Uh We see good things across the board revenue and eps the guidance was good and even uh the auto side, which is a smaller piece of the business, uh that was a bit higher than what we were expecting as well.

So, uh some really good things out of this print for Qualcomm.

And what about the forecast looking for adjusted EPS of a dollar 45 to a dollar 65?

Uh The estimate was kind of the midpoint between that.

Uh, what do you see there?

Yeah, I think the, the EPS was, was good and I'm looking at, um, sort of on the non gap basis, I guess 255 for, um, for the September quarter.

So, um, overall, I think, um, you know, II I think the company's bouncing back nicely.

You know, this is still, you know, the PC story is, is very much a multi year story.

So I don't think we're gonna see too much uh upside from it in um in the September quarter.

So that's not too much of a surprise uh but smartphone is steadily recovering.

So I think we're in good shape there.

Um Talk to us about the concept of edge A I, right, these A I chips on the devices themselves, not just P CS, but also the phones and kind of where Qualcomm plays in that.

And do we learn anything new uh this quarter as a result of that business?

Yeah, we'll be listening for, for more of that on the call.

Certainly the chip makers have to be ready uh for when these two new technologies emerge.

And Qualcomm is adding the capabilities to do that.

So we still see the A I development being focused um in the cloud, um you know, for, for larger workloads, but we're going to see smaller models over time.

And Apple is a great example of this um bringing a smaller model to its device to run locally.

Qualcomm is going to have the same thing.

They're going to be a lot of smaller models being run on devices, P CS and smartphones and Qualcomm is rightly getting ready for it.

And how does that fit in with their partnership and licensing deals?

Well, the licensing is a bit different in our view.

So that's just, you know, collecting a royalty on every four G and five G phone out there and that business is as steady as she goes.

Um So, you know, they certainly have the technology to expand in, in four G, five G, probably six G as well.

Um But you know, that's a royalty stream that they can use to put in R and D to really push the needle on the chip business and that's what they've been doing for, you know, the past few years and they'll be doing it for several more on the A I side.

Um Brian, um the automotive business is still pretty small as a percentage of the whole, but growing quite quickly more, more rapidly than any other part.

What do you think is the potential of that business?

Well, I think there's good potential there and I think it makes sense for Qualcomm to be taking its smartphone processor expertise and moving in new market.

So PC is one automotive is another, we're seeing electrification of the car, more and more processing power in the car and, and that is gonna be a multi year multi decade trend.

So Qualcomm is gonna be in that mix, NVIDIA as well.

Um NXP, Texas instruments and some other.

So Qualcomm won't be alone, but uh they're certainly gonna have some great opportunities to have more processors and more connectivity in the car.

So that's something uh we're optimistic about, about long term.

So forget the base case for a second.

What's your most optimistic case on auto adoption and these technologies as they're dispersed and enter the uh auto industries here?

How, how bullish could you get?

Oh, that's a good question.

I mean, they talk about a $4 billion sort of revenue business a couple years ago and I think last we heard was a $45 billion pipeline.

Um so that pipeline can just keep growing and growing and growing.

I mean, there's so many places in the car where processors could be needed from the infotainment system to all of the safety systems.

Um And that doesn't even sort of count like uh when you get into an autonomous driving world and you need much more processing power there.

So there's really a lot of places for, for digital processors.

So um I think, I think Qualcomm can do quite well in this business and I mean, if they were to have some sort of clean sweep, I mean, we doubt it but um if they were able to take like the vast majority of this market.

I mean, I mean, it'd be tremendous upside for the next couple of decades.