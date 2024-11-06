Qualcomm beats Q4 estimates, announces $15B in share buybacks

Qualcomm (QCOM) stock is seeing a boost of over 10% in extended hours after the semiconductor manufacturer topped fiscal fourth quarter estimates for its top and bottom lines. The chip company posted revenue of $10.24 billion ($9.91 billion was expected) and adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share ($2.56 was expected). Qualcomm's profit guidance for its fiscal first quarter fell below Wall Street forecasts.

Market Domination Overtime's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down Qualcomm's fourth quarter performance across segments as the company announces a $15 billion share buyback program

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.