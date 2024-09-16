Q3 tax payments are due today. What happens if you miss it?

Today is the deadline for third-quarter estimated tax payments, which are periodic payments made by individuals or businesses throughout the year to fulfill tax obligations to the IRS. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service chief tax information officer Mark Steber joins Wealth! to discuss who needs to be paying quarterly taxes and what could happen if they miss the payment deadline.

Steber notes that individuals who are self-employed or have side gigs are responsible for making their own federal and state income tax payments. He explains that those who pay quarterly taxes will owe 75% of the total year's taxes by the third quarter.

Because it may be difficult to keep up with the payment schedule, Steber encourages 1099 workers to team up with a tax professional to ensure that they not only get the payment in on time, but also file their taxes correctly. This is critical, as he explains that penalties can rack up and become more of a headache down the line:

"You can't ignore the deadline. You can't kick this down the road. You really should not wait till tax day — that really just compounds your risk exposure for those underpayment penalties, the interest, money to clean it up after that. So get some help if you need it."

Steber adds that anyone who is self-employed will owe self-employment tax and Medicare tax, among other taxes when they pay quarterly. Similarly, anyone making passive income from dividends or gains from sales on a passive portfolio will have to report their taxes quarterly.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Well, today is the deadline for third quarter estimated tax payments.

Now estimated tax payments are periodic payments made by individuals and businesses throughout the year to fulfill tax obligations to the IRS.

But who needs to pay and what happens if you don't pay on time joining us now to break it all down is Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson here at tax service.

Well, if you've got a side hustle or a side gig or you're self-employed, basically a 1099 worker.

And we've certainly seen a lot of those since the pandemic, 30 40 million by some estimates.

And you're not having your taxes through withholding like an employee like me, then you probably are responsible for making your own estimated payments, both federal and state.

If you have an income tax.

So long story short if you're self-employed and making money, the man wants that money throughout the year, not just on tax day and it's your best interest to pay that in four installments.

April June, this one in September and then one in January failure to do so will result in some penalty risk and probably some interest and other pesky notices from the IRS.

So we're certainly gonna get into that.

So you talked about how much of this should be being reported here, not just basically your income for the quarter, but in your, you note that it should be 75% of the calendar year.

So how do people figure that out?

Yeah, that's a really complicated.

And the great question.

Yeah, the rule is this is an estimate for August or for June 1st through August 31st, that third quarter.

But the reality is if you muffed up 1st and 2nd quarter, you really owe 75 percent of your total year's taxes by August 31st due.

J uh you know, uh uh you know, September 15th 16th this year, it's on a Sunday.

So you really have to do a full year tax projection, take your August data, add four more months, whatever that might look like, do an annualized computation, do an annualized computation of your taxes and then 75% of that's due back off whatever you paid so far.

1st and 2nd quarter, that balance is what's due by midnight tonight.

So, for people who are saying, look, this, this looks like a little bit too much, a little too much work so late, what should they do if they're looking at that deadline?

And they're thinking about perhaps either not filing or wondering what the penalties would be?

What do they need to know?

Well, first thing there's a lot of tax professionals out there, there's a lot of online help, although I'm a little, you know, skeptical of some of that social media tiktok guidance.

But the point is if you don't want to take care of this yourself, you can walk to any branded competent tax professional and say you need some help and anybody worth their salt will say I'll help you and they won't leave till you're done.

That being said, if you can't even get to that today, just know that these penalties underpayment interest and all that goes with it compounded on a daily basis.

So if you miss today tomorrow, not as good as today because it's not a cliff penalty, it's not just 25% right up front, but it is an exposure.

So take care of it as soon as you can get to it, get help if you need it.

And certainly look at some of the online options.

If you really want to go that route, you can pay online.

Of course, there's a half a dozen different ways to pay the money.

But that calculation, the point you made earlier.

That's the complex part.

Sometimes that's something people can do themselves.

Sometimes you need a little help or sometimes you need help just once and then you kind of figure it out on your own.

But you can't ignore the deadline.

You can't kick this down the road.

You really should not wait till tax day.

That really just compounds your risk exposure for those underpayment penalties, the interest money to clean it up after that.

So, get some help if you need it plenty of time, even though it's the, the 16th today, you can take care of it today if you can.

And as soon as not, uh, if you miss this deadline and the people who are wondering if it applies to them, are there any sort of exceptions or thresholds that people need to be aware of?

Yeah, there are, but those are pretty small.

The real reality is if you owe more than $1000 for your taxes for your side hustle, then you're supposed to make estimates.

But if you're in a side hustle and you're not making, you know, enough money to owe $1000 then I don't know really, you know what you need to do, but taxes are probably your secondary problem making money is your first problem.

There are not really many other exclusions.

In fact, there are some other traps to watch out for.

This is an estimated tax penalty or a requirement.

And that's more than just your income tax, self-employed people.

Of course, they owe self-employment tax and some other taxes as well.

So, it's not just a simple income tax estimate that's due today.

It's all the taxes that you might owe on your tax return and self-employed people.

Oh, not just, uh, income tax but self-employment tax.

Medicare tax.

And your question earlier about who does this apply to?

It's not just your self-employed people today.

There's so many other income streams from off balance sheet.

Uh, Cryptocurrency gains, you know, other side hustle passive income like dividends gains from sales of, uh, your passive portfolio, anything that has income, you're supposed to pay tax throughout the year.

So self-employed, that's kind of the lion's share with 30 or 40 million of those people, but it certainly applies to a whole lot more and certainly a whole lot more in this generation where there's lots of income coming in from a lot of different places, including those that are named, but not excluding, you know, people who are gaming and making money.

Uh, you know, on their online betting, those people owe taxes and they owe estimates if it's over $1000 as well.

And certainly that pool, as you mentioned there of workers and different kinds of income has certainly expanded over the years.

I appreciate you joining us, Mark Steve, but chief tax information Officer at Jackson Hewitt tax service.

Thanks so much.