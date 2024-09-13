What the put-call ratio can reveal about market action

Traders watch the put-call ratio because it can provide insight into what's driving the market at a more technical level.

Simpler Trading VP of Options Danielle Shay notes that the put-call ratio "got extremely elevated" this week as short investors were forced to cover their positions. But now, as the week comes to a close, she observes that the ratio is "getting low again, which is not great if you're long." But there is an upside. Shay tells Yahoo Finance that the short covering pushed the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) through some technical resistance, which means "that the rally can continue even though a lot of the short sellers have covered."

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Well, the most important thing this week was it got extremely elevated before we rallied about 1000 points in the NASDAQ.

We had the put call ratio up above 0.9.

Generally, you want to see it about 1.0 for us to see a decent short covering rally.

But this time it was enough.

And so when we hit the low, that's where we had that high ratio ever since then.

Every day, this week, it's been going down and going down as traders are covering.

So, you know, that helps with that upside pressure at this point.

It's actually getting low again, which is not great if you're long.

Uh Now we're getting down into the 0.6 0.7 range, which basically means that the shorts have covered.

Uh But you know what's great about this rally is that, that short covering rally has sent the NASDAQ high enough that we've broken through a lot of resistance.

So what that means is that the rally can continue even though a lot of the short sellers have covered.

And did you point out you usually trade the mag seven?

How come Danielle?

Well, you know, I love trading these stocks because they have weekly options.

They have high liquidity in the options market and they also have uh the great ability to trade them with spreads due to the high liquidity.

So, you know, when I'm looking through my options chain, I can identify pretty clearly which strikes have a lot of high open interests and high volume.

And what you'll see with the mag seven in particular is that those stocks tend to land pretty close to where their high volume and open interest is on a Friday.

And that's a special true on a witching expiration and a monthly expiration which is coming up next week.

So then how should people think about positioning themselves going into that expiration week?

Uh You know, if you take one of these, one of these names in the mag seven, for example, just as a, as a test case, of course.

So first of all, you need to determine direction, right?

Because you can have high open interest both above and below the market.

And so the first piece of that is looking at the trend of the market and saying, OK, which direction do we think these tickers are going into options exploration now?

Because for example, we've broken through a lot of resistance this week and a lot of the mag seven have recovered up above resistance zones.

I'm gonna be betting on the long side.

Now, could that change if it reverses earlier in the week?

Yes, it could.

Uh But for the most part, what I do is I look at the mag seven, I look at the expected moves in the options chain.

So for example, with Microsoft, you know, you're gonna have about a 10 to $11 expected move, you're trading at about 430.

Um You know, 440 is the next key psychological value that's also overlapped with uh another zone of resistance and you have a lot of high open interest there in the options market.

So 440 would be my next target and then a little bit higher is gonna be 450.

Now, that's really the key psychological value.

Um But it's a little bit out of the range as to what Microsoft could hit next week.

So typically in options, I'll use something that I call the easy target, which is gonna be the lower price target, which would be 440 then the extended price target, which would be 450 in case we get a greater than expected move.

And Danielle, are you trading NVIDIA here as well?

Oh, yes, I love trading NVIDIA and I love the way that NVIDIA has rallied off of the lows.

Uh That is incredible, the strength that we've seen there.

And I want to point out that we have a ton of high open interest at the $130 strike price in NVIDIA.

And so when you have that volume in open interest, it just tends to act as a magnet.

So when you combine that with the fact that it's recovered incredibly well, it's broken through resistance, we have this nice uptrend.

That means that 130 is gonna be my next price target in the options market.

So, you know, you can do something like a butterfly.

I love butterflies because you can get into them for a relatively cheap debit.

Um You can also do call debit spreads.

I prefer those over trading just straight long calls.

I know a lot of options traders like long calls.

But you know, when you have those high open interest targets, they're a great spot to throw a spread on.