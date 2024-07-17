How to protect your portfolio if there's not a soft landing

While the majority of investors are confident the economy will see the Fed's goal of a soft landing, some worry that hard landing risks are underpriced amid a slowing consumer labor market and government spending. BlackRock Head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas Kristy Akullian breaks down how investors can manage risk and protect themselves in the event that a soft landing is not achieved.

"We're still relatively constructive on the equity markets and on risk assets more broadly. And part of that is just because growth has held up better than we expected to. So I think that we're generally risk-on, but that certainly doesn't mean that we're reaching for risky assets," Akullian says. Instead, she encourages hedging and "getting smarter" about the volatility expected in the second half of the year.

In order to manage risk, she encourages investors to pick "the highest quality companies across sectors rather than taking a really specific sector bet." She points to yields that are on offer and fixed income as solid investment opportunities to capture higher yields and diversify portfolios.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

ADVERTISEMENT

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

According to a Bank of America Fund Manager survey, the majority of respondents see a soft landing but be a warned that hard landing risks are underpriced.

Thanks to a slowing consumer labor market and government spending here to discuss safe haven t had your bets.

We have Chris, a Black rock head of I investment strategy, Americas as part of the ETF report brought to you by invest QQQ, Christy.

Thank you so much for joining us.

Obviously, we're in a time of some uncertainty, especially with the election coming up.

So what are some of your go to safe haven ETF for investors to really protect themselves?

Yeah, and thanks for having me.

It's great to be here.

Um We just published our, our mid year outlook, our ishares investment directions piece and in it, we do talk about how we're still relatively constructive um on the on equity markets and on risk market risk assets more broadly.

Story continues

And part of that is just because growth has held up better than we expected to.

Um So I think that, you know, we're generally risk on, but that certainly doesn't mean that we're reaching for risky assets, right.

So I think ways that we're thinking about hedging and getting smarter about some of the volatility that we expect in the second half of the year, we really prefer being up in court.

Um, and that's very much true in equities and something like qual is a fund.

We've been talking about a lot that's really resonated with investors.

Um So really just picking the highest quality companies across sectors rather than taking a really specific sector bet.

Um I think other ways to think about hedging your bets.

You know, we really like the yields that are on offer in fixed income right now, even though maybe some of the spreads are a bit tighter and valuations are a bit richer.

So we specifically like income.

Um We like something like bank, which is the blackrock income.

Um ETF that's actively managed by Rick Reader.

Um We, we think that there's just a tremendous opportunity to actually capture of these higher yields on offer and maybe diversify a little bit away from, from some of the, the technology plays, the equity plays that are pretty heavy in people's portfolios right now.

And speaking of the election, Trump currently favored to win, but we know how quickly those polls can change.

Are there any areas of overlap between political parties that investors should consider that way they're protected no matter who ends up in the old office?

Yeah.

And I think that's exactly the way to think about it.

Right.

You know, we hear a lot from investors that they're worried about the volatility that comes with elections and they're worried about election results.

You know, I think the number one message that we have for investors is just the importance of staying invested.

Um You know, we just like to remind people that irrespective of who holds power equity markets, do what they do and that's typically go up.

So, you know, I, I think that that's, that's one message.

There are certainly some areas that we think there is some overlap in terms of both party agendas.

So sort of regardless of who takes power in, you know, in um in November, you know, something like IETC, which is our Technology Independence Fund.

This is an active fund that's actually specifically looking for companies that are benefiting and, and shoring up technology independence here.

So benefiting from some of those on shoring trends that we've heard about.

And I think that really has sort of bipartisan support right now.

Um If you look more broadly, you know, there's, there's tremendous investment that's being made in things like infrastructure, we think that's gonna be a huge, really important part of, of people's portfolios going forward.

So something like ifr a um everybody needs bridges and roads, whether the as a Republican or a Democrat in, in office.

So, you know, really just building for the future, things like that.

And we know the ETF industry has been aggressively innovating especially when it comes to active ETF S. Can you first explain to us what exactly this is and why we're seeing such growth?

Yeah, absolutely.

And we just published a paper yesterday.

Um, it's a pretty bold call.

Um, but we do project that active ETF assets under management are going to grow to $4 trillion by 2030.

So again, that's a pretty aggressive growth rate, but it's in line with what we've been seeing lately.

So in terms of where that growth is coming from, you know, I think there's a couple of different categories of active investing.

Um There's the traditional kind of stock and bond picking, picking the alpha seeking that you may be comes to mind immediately.

I think there's some other really interesting cohorts of funds that are things like outcome based investing.

So um some of them are are yield enhancing, using option strategies and overlays and things um to either, you know, buffer against a downside or actually increase income um in, in some of those as well.

So I think there's, there's a lot of flavors of active management and we, that's part of the reason why we see such growth opportunity is because there's kind of something for everybody love it.

Christia Kian Blackrock, head of Ishares Investment Strategy, Americas.

Thank you so much for joining us and giving us your insights today.

Thanks for having me