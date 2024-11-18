Property Brothers on why the housing crisis is still raging on

The US housing market has been enduring its fair share of challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher interest rates and home prices have pushed many people out of home ownership. However, with the Federal Reserve having cut interest rates in recent months, the housing affordability crisis in the country appears to be loosening up a little. New home sales results have been solid despite the lack of inventory. Can the positive momentum persist if the Fed takes a break with its rate cuts?

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi sits down with the Property Brothers & Scott Brothers Global Co-Founders Jonathan and Drew Scott. The group discusses the brothers’ new show "Don’t Hate Your House," the biggest challenges that exist in today’s housing market and what 2025 may hold. The brothers also serve up a few tips on how to negotiate a good price when buying or selling a home and ways to cost-effectively renovate your home.

