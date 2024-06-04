Advertisement
Canada markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,960.37
    -156.32 (-0.71%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,289.55
    +6.15 (+0.12%)
     

  • DOW

    38,713.07
    +142.04 (+0.37%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7313
    -0.0026 (-0.36%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    73.33
    -0.89 (-1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    96,091.11
    +1,637.28 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.35
    +25.20 (+1.74%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,346.70
    -22.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,034.06
    -25.62 (-1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3360
    -0.0660 (-1.50%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,847.18
    +18.51 (+0.11%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.30
    +0.19 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,232.04
    -30.71 (-0.37%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,837.46
    -85.54 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6718
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SHED LOSSES EVEN AS DOUBTS ABOUT ECONOMY REMAIN

GameStop stock pulls back as latest meme rally fizzles again

Modi Declares Victory in India Election but Party Loses Outright Majority

WSJ

Indian voters denied Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party an outright majority on its own, expressing discontent over unemployment and inflation. Photo: Money Sharma/AFP