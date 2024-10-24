Private market investing is on the rise. Here's why.

Investors are increasingly looking for ways to diversify their portfolios. One area that is seeing a surge in investments is private markets.

Morningstar (MORN) CEO Kunal Kapoor spoke to Yahoo Finance about the growing trend, saying "The appetite to invest in a swath of companies that previously might have been public, but are not for multiple reasons today, has increased." He notes that it's not just the companies that investors are looking to buy into but the private credit market too. "So much of the debt that is being sourced today is coming from what I'll call nontraditional lenders, at least in the sense that they're not coming from traditional commercial banks. And as that number grows, you know, you have private credit expanding pretty meaningfully as well," he adds.

Kapoor warns that there are risks to private market investing, such as less liquidity and more complicated taxes. However, he believes that many of these problems are being solved and that more investment vehicles are arriving to make it easier for retail investors and money managers to put money to work.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

Private markets have seen positive momentum as capital allocations from institutions grow.

According to mckinsey and company unemployed, deployed private fund capital is increased to $3.7 trillion leaving a lot of opportunity within the private market here.

With more on this morning star, Ceo KK, which also morning star also just reported earnings can all thank you so much for joining us.

So, um you're looking at obviously you guys run a big data business and part of your data is on public markets and increasingly a lot of it is on private markets.

So talk to me about where you are seeing growth right now.

That's right.

We own pitch spoke and so we have a unique vantage point across public private and uh VC.

Story continues

And clearly, if you look through the past few years, the trend has very much been an expansion uh in the private markets.

Uh You know, on your program too, you've talked about the fact that uh companies are staying private longer, uh fewer have IP O in recent years.

And so the appetite to invest in a swath of companies um that previously might have been public but are not for multiple reasons today has increased.

Uh after that, the reality that so much of the debt that is being um source today is coming from sort of what I'll call non traditional lenders, at least in the sense that they're not coming from traditional commercial banks.

And as that number grows, you know, you have private credit expanding uh pretty meaningfully as well.

And so if you're an investor and you think about your portfolio, it's natural that you're starting to ask questions as to how you can invest in swaths of the market that maybe up to this point were largely available to institutional investors.

And and why would I in broad shows, why would I want that kind of exposure of private markets in your opinion?

I mean, you, you could look at the public markets, they, they seem to be working pretty well for a lot of people right now.

And I think that's fine and I think for a lot of investors that is uh probably just fine as well because there are clearly some downsides investing in private markets, including the fact that you have less liquidity.

Uh You clearly have a more complicated tax situation if you're gonna invest uh in private vehicles.

But what's changing is that these problems are being solved and why you might want to invest kind of goes back to my earlier point, which is that there is an increasing concentration of companies uh in the public markets.

And an increasing expansion of companies in the private sphere.

And so you certainly to the extent you're interested and you understand what the downsides are.

Um I think it's worth taking a look and the vehicles are now arriving that will make it easier for the average advisor for the average investor uh to start looking at these.

But for sure you're right that um you don't have to do it.

Um I think it's just in the context of building a broad diversified portfolio.

Uh It's not a bad idea to be thinking about it.