President Trump, Davos 2025, Netflix's Q4 earnings: ICYMI

It was a whirlwind week for markets and the global economy, as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and this year's World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos Switzerland.

Follow along with the latest interviews with Wall Street analysts and policy experts as they gauge what could be some of President Trump's most important policy actions:

- Markets in 'short-term gain, long-term pain' era, or vice versa

- Trump delays tariffs: Former Trump official explains why

- The 5 policy areas to watch in Trump's first 100 days: El-Erian

Moving along to the World Economic Forum, hear what corporate leaders have to say about the second Trump administration and AI trends:

- 'You only know there's a bubble when it bursts': David Rubenstein

- Trump 2.0 is 'great news' for small & midsize businesses: BofA CEO

- Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is 'retraining' himself to work with AI

Lastly, Netflix (NFLX) beat its fourth quarter earnings estimates. Listen to what these analysts have to say about it the streaming platform:

- Why Netflix's ad tier may be the company's 'growth engine'

- Netflix's ad-tier success 'exceeded their wildest dreams'

Catch up on Yahoo Finance's coverage of the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.