Predictions markets believe Democrats have edge in election

Prediction markets believe Democrats might have a slight advantage in the coming 2024 presidential election, according to Goldman Sachs' analysis of PredictIt and Polymarket bets.

Catalysts anchors Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith break down how prediction markets are betting on election results, examining US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross's comments on the likelihood of a second Trump presidency and what recent consumer sentiment data indicates about Americans' buying power ahead of an interest rate cutting cycle.

Video Transcript

Well, it's time for our chart of the day.

Sticking with the presidential race.

Brian, you have some interesting stats for us on where predictions market thinks the election might go, might be heading from here.

Yeah, a very simple chart.

Uh We're gonna do in our chart of the day here just, and I think it's one chart you need to watch for in September.

Uh This particular one comes from the, uh folks over Goldman Sachs.

You can see really the race uh between the two candidates is very, very tight.

Um So I, I do wonder, Brad if we're, we're nearing that point.

Maybe September, is it where the market will trade more in line with each party's potential policies or who is, who's winning or who is ahead in the race?

Yeah, I mean, one of the huge things that I've been tracking coming into this is also just the election watch and uh we were able to speak with U BS just recently because it's changed in what we were anticipating coming into this.

And, and there's really four scenarios that we're looking across.

It's either a Democratic sweep, a Republican sweep or you have a democrat who is the president and then you have uh a log jam in government and then of course, there's the flip side of that with a Republican president and still log jam with Democrats having Congress.

So I think in those scenarios playing out it, it really continues to leave a lot of trading.

Yes, it's kind of befuddled as you see the, the line and at least the probabilities at this juncture continue to stay this close.

At least for those who are continuing to after the past two general elections.

Trust polls.

Yeah, let's uh let's stay on the uh potential for another Republican in the House or one that that already has been in the White House.

I caught up with uh Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

I asked him what another Trump presidency might look like.

Here's what he said.

The reason there was so much tumult in the first term was Trump didn't have that many sort of senior level supporters when he ran most of Wall Street was opposed to him.

Now, he's been around a lot longer.

He knows how Wall Street works well, but he also has learned how Washington works.

Yeah, I gotta give Wilbur Ross a a little bit of that.

So he survived four years in that White House.

He made it through.

I'm not saying it was all, you know, sunshine and roses.

Yeah.

And he, he made it and now he goes way back when Trump.

Uh he actually negotiated, I believe the Taj Mahal bankruptcy.

So they go back many decades.

But uh he made it through, through, wasn't he known as the, the bankruptcy czar or something?

Something of that uh tenor for a while?

And, and let's just bring this back to the consumer as well here because that's going to be a major economic data point as we continue to move forward.

I was actually surprised to see it show up within this University of Michigan survey of consumers this morning that we got out here and how many consumers are paying close attention to the election.

We'd already seen it kind of show up a little bit within some of the redfin data, the amount of homeowners or potential buyers out there, particularly who are still on the sidelines waiting for and looking at the general election as determinant of what type of home they purchase where they might purchase or if they do purchase.

Um And that really comes back to a few other things as well beyond sentiment, it's gonna come back to the rate environment.

The president has no say over that regardless of how much uh president, former president Trump would like to have a say in that all these things considered.

I think it's gonna continue to show up in the mindset and data readings like we got from University of Michigan here this morning that gave us a little bit of insight into that that's a really good point.

I think consumers are just so, first of all, you can't escape any of this coverage.

But number two, they just wanna hear someone say, hey, I'm gonna bring down prices for you.

You're gonna live a better life.

Here's the five ways I'm going to do it and I would say we're not, we haven't gotten that yet.

I would just like to not wake up in a cold sweat watching Twitter every day.