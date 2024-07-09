Powell's testimony, Fedspeak, mortgage data: What to Watch

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continues his second day of testimonies before the Senate on Wednesday, July 10, reporting on the state of the US economy and the Fed's willingness to cut interest rates. Furthermore, commentary is expected out from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook. Mortgage application data for the previous week are also expected out tomorrow.

Time now for to watch Wednesday, July 10th starting off on the Fed chair, Jerome Powell.

He's back continuing his congressional testimony in the morning.

This time in front of the House Committee on Financial Services is coming after Powell faced questions today from the Senate Banking Committee fed chair indicating that the central bank is getting closer to feeling comfortable about interest rate cuts and sticking with the fed.

Another round of fed commentary is coming throughout the day tomorrow including Chicago fed, President Austin Ruby and Fed governors Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook Bowman speaking earlier today at a conference in DC about small business businesses after the small business optimism index came in better than expected.

Wall Street will listen for any clues from fed officials tomorrow about inflation as we do approach two key of economic data this week with the consumer and producer price index readings.

And finally, we're gonna be getting a bit of housing data in the form of mortgage applications.

Last week, applications fell 2.6% from the week prior.

