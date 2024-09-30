Powell speaks, Stellantis sinks, port strike looms: Yahoo Finance

After notching fresh record highs last week, the market is poised to buck September’s historical drag on stocks (^DJI,^GSPC, ^IXIC). US equities rallied after the Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate cut in four years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver remarks today about US monetary policy ahead of September’s critical jobs report. The print will give investors key insight into the state of the labor market and how it may inform the Fed’s next interest rate decision. Meanwhile, shares of Stellantis (STLA) are plummeting after the carmaker slashed its guidance, citing increased competition from China. The move is weighing on shares of European carmakers. East and Gulf Coast port workers are gearing up for their first strike in nearly 50 years as labor talks have stalled between the International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Nio (NIO), Ryanair (RYAAY), and Rocket Lab (RKLB).

Key guests include:

9:00 a.m. ET - José Torres, Interactive Brokers Senior Economist

9:30 a.m. ET - Kevin Gordon, Charles Schwab Director, Senior Investment Strategist

10:20 a.m. ET - Paul Zimbardo, Jefferies Analyst

10:45 a.m. ET - Chad Anderson, Space Capital Founder & Managing Partner, Author of "The Space Economy"

11:30 a.m. ET - Caleb Silver, Investopedia Editor-In-Chief

11:45 a.m. ET - Nandan Sheth, Splitit's CEO