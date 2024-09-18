Powell insists Fed is not behind the curve despite big rate cut

The Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate target by half a percentage point on Wednesday. In a press conference following the decision, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell argued the central bank was not behind the curve, as some had argued. Rather, he says, this cut was "a sign of our commitment not to get behind."

In the video above, Yahoo Finance Federal Reserve Reporter Jennifer Schonberger recaps what else Powell told reporters.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

Well, the Federal Reserve making the decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points fed Chair Powell voicing the rate cut decision should be taken as a sign of the central bank's commitment not to fall behind the curve.

Here.

With more Yahoo finance is Jennifer J.

That's right fed chair Jay Powell defending the committee's move to cut by 50 basis points this afternoon saying that the fed is not behind the curve but the move is more preservation for strength of the economy and the job market.

He also said he does not think the economy is vulnerable to a shock right now and that he does not think the odds for a recession have risen.

Take a listen.

Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to reduce the degree of policy restraint by lowering our policy interest rate by a half percentage point.

This decision reflects our growing confidence that with an appropriate recalibration of our policy stance, strength in the labor market can be maintained in a context of moderate growth and inflation moving sustainably down to 2%.

Powell said Powell said the 50 basis point rate cut is a commitment that the FED doesn't fall behind.

He said that the fed may have cut in July had they seen the July Jobs report in advance.

But that today's decision was looking back at both the August and July Jobs reports.

Take another listen, we don't think we're, we're behind, we do not think we, we think this is timely, but I think you can take this as a sign of our commitment not to get behind.

Story continues

Powell said that the decision was one that was broadly supported.

And the logic for the decision from was from a risk management and economic standpoint.

He said that they opted to go bigger after thinking that payroll numbers may have been artificially high also as well.

After seeing anecdotal evidence from the beige book that showed weakening in the job market, he said, clearly, job market conditions have cooled but are still at a level that would be considered maximum employment, not declaring a victory on inflation yet.

He says, looking ahead that the committee is going to take decisions, meeting by meeting and that if there were a swift deterioration in the job market that could cause the fed to move faster guys, Jennifer Schonberger.

Thank you.