A potential Qualcomm takeover of Intel 'makes sense': Analyst

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Qualcomm (QCOM) has approached Intel (INTC) about a potential takeover. Bob O'Donnell, TECHnalysis Research president and chief analyst, joins Market Domination to break down the news and what it could mean for the struggling chip designer.

"It would be an enormous change. I do think in the current regulatory environment, it's going to be very difficult for Qualcomm to pull it off. I mean, there is a certain logic to it... Obviously, Qualcomm is this very successful US-based chip designer. Intel's got their own business. They have had a lot of challenges..." O'Donnell tells Yahoo Finance. "It's not surprising to me that we've seen some people, potential suitors, come out and say, 'Hey, this looks like a great opportunity because I still believe in the long run, Intel has got a lot of opportunity.'"

He explains that the move makes "a lot of sense" since Intel and Qualcomm's products do not have significant overlap. "They have complementary types of products. Some of their products compete, for example, in PCs, but they could be seen as complementary offerings," he says. Overall, he sees regulatory issues becoming more of a concern than product offerings.

If Qualcomm were to buy a portion of Intel's business, O'Donnell believes it would likely have its eye on the existing chip business, since it does not have much experience in the foundry. He adds, "My initial thought is they're going to go for the products. But you know, part of the challenge that Intel is facing is that that foundry business has to stay alive. It's too important to fail from a US manufacturing and tech competitiveness perspective. And it's not clear that right now it's got enough on its own."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

I got a headline here.

I don't have a lot of details.

Bob, the journal's reporting.

Story continues

Qualcomm approached Intel about a takeover in recent days.

What do you make of that, Bob?

Well, you know, I I heard Julie saying yeah, that's quite the blockbuster move and thanks to for having me again, Josh, um look, I mean, it would be an enormous change.

I do think in the current regulatory environment, it's gonna be very difficult for Qualcomm to pull it off.

I mean, there is a certain logic to it, right?

I mean, obviously Qualcomm is this, you know, very us based chip designer Intel's got their own business.

They have had a lot of challenges.

I mean, you know, it's hard to imagine that Intel has gotten to where they are but they are.

And so we have to accept that and figure out, ok, what is going to happen?

It's not surprising to me that we've seen some people, potential suitors come out and say, hey, this looks like a great opportunity because I still believe in the long run, Intel has got a lot of opportunity.

They have an incredibly important role to play as a manufacturer of chips in the US.

And of course, there have been rumblings in the past that perhaps Qualcomm could become one of Intel's clients for their founding, which of course would be a big deal as well.

Uh So it's hard to say way too early as you guys said.

Uh It would be a fascinating one.

There is a lot of logic because there's not a ton of crossover in terms of their products.

They have complementary types of products, some of their products compete, for example, in P CS, but they could be seen as complimentary offerings.

So, from a pure product perspective, it does make a lot of sense.

They've both been doing some things in automotive.

Um Obviously, they have, as I said, the arm chips for smartphones, you've got Qualcomm Strength there, Intel with PC and the data center.

Qualcomm's done some data center stuff.

So, you know, again, logically, you're like, ok, there's some, this could be interesting, but I my biggest concern would be in fact, those regulatory issues.

Well, and, and Bob um just to drill down on this on this a little bit.

Um You know, if there was a potential work around with Qualcomm only buying a part of Intel's business, for example, what would be the, you were just talking about sort of where they might match up what would be most attractive to Qualcomm within Intel's business, do you think?

Well, the most logical thing would be their existing chip business is not the foundry, right.

Qualcomm doesn't have experience in the foundry.

Uh So logically, I mean, my initial thought is they're gonna go for the products, but you know, part of the challenge that Intel is facing um is that that Foundry business has to stay alive.

It's too important to fail from a US manufacturing and, and tech competitive perspective.

And it's not clear that right now it's got enough on its own.

Much of this boundary business is driven by Intel's own designs.

So it would be kind of challenging to separate those two.

But logically, you know, if I'm Qualcomm, that's probably what I'm thinking.

Unless of course, Cristiano, the Ceo of Qualcomm decides.

Hey, no, I wanna do, I do want to get into the foundry business.

But again, huge purchase, especially based on Qualcomm's current valuation.

So lots of big questions.