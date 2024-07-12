Potential homebuyers due to see some relief in home prices

As mortgage rates begin to see some easing and housing inventory begins to recover, there may be some hope on the horizon for potential homebuyers.

Zillow senior economist Orphe Divounguy joins Market Domination Overtime to give insight into the housing market, what potential homebuyers need to know, and the more affordable housing markets in the US.

Divounguy elaborates on some of the good news: "We have a low 4.1% unemployment rate. The loosening in the labor market came from a big increase in labor supply as opposed to layoffs. Potential home buyers are basically seeing mortgage rates easing, and that could be helpful for the housing market going forward. You take that and you combine that with the fact that we have more inventory than we had a year ago, and those are positive signs ahead".

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino