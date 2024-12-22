Post-Eras Tour, live entertainment's 2025 looks bright: StubHub expert

StubHub ticket expert Adam Budelli joins Wealth to analyze the entertainment industry's landscape as Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour concludes.

While Swift dominated the live events industry for two years, with a demand Budelli describes as "on a level of its own," other artists like Zach Bryan, Adele, and Morgan Wallen also generated significant numbers. StubHub registered 33% overall growth in 2024 year over year, with Budelli expressing enthusiasm about 2025's potential.

Looking ahead, Budelli identifies acts like Coldplay, Oasis, and the Eagles as "iconic brands that are leading the way" for global demand in 2025. He also highlights major sporting events, such as the World Series and Super Bowl, as key drivers. The increasing globalization of live events continues to boost sales, a trend he expects to persist in the coming year.

This post was written by Angel Smith