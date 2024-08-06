Portfolio manager suggests getting in on AI beneficiary Globant

As part of today's installment of Good Buy or Goodbye, Thornburg Investment Management portfolio manager Emily Leveille joins Julie Hyman to highlight two of her stock trades: buy IT company Globant (GLOB), avoid luxury retail brand LVMH (MC.PA).

Leveille has found Globant to be a major beneficiary of the growing AI trade in 2024, attributing its information technology (IT) business dealings with Disney's streaming platforms (DIS) as a major boost to Globant's business.

"We like Globant because we think Globant and IT services businesses in general are a key enabler of AI transformation at an enterprise level," Leveille tells Yahoo Finance, adding: "We think the downside is pretty de-risked given you're also starting to see a recovery in spend in cloud services in the non-AI part of the business. So you had big digital transformation during COVID. They were a big beneficiary, then you had a little bit of a hangover where spend in digital transformation slowed. Now, you're starting to see signs of a recovery."

Turning her attention to the fashion industry, Leveille views post-pandemic consumer pullbacks in the US and China's retail markets to be taking a toll on the Dior and Louis Vuitton parent company LVMH. She names LVMH's prices on its premier brands to be a major deterrent in retaining customers.

"In China, they actually saw their consumer base shrink for the first time. And you know, I think you've seen a similar dynamic here where maybe somebody graduated from college, they got a new job, they got a great bonus. They went to buy a handbag. But, Louis Vuitton raised prices and the whole luxury industry raised prices pretty significantly," Leveille says.

"So I think that they need to provide a consumer with the consumer needs to adjust that entry level price might be a little bit too high. Now for your new buyer. And that's really you know, that's really how you cultivate that customer journey... I think they're going to have to adjust."

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Today we're looking at companies with roots from outside of the U SI here with Thornberg Investment Management Portfolio manager Emily, Thank you so much for being here.

Appreciate me.

Nice to be here, So I have to admit this.

I don't know if this is a goodbye or goodbye.

Goodbye.

Goodbye.

First, I have not heard of the company.

That is your goodbye.

But let's get to it.

It's glow bent.

Um, this company about, uh, about 6% over the past 12 months.

I believe it's domiciled in Uruguay, but it also has headquarters in Argentina.

So I was not terribly familiar, but does do IT consulting here.

And you say you one of the reasons you like it.

It's a beneficiary of a I walk us through that.

Sure, Absolutely.

Well, maybe a better place to start is those of you with kids.

Disney Plus is probably a big part of your household.

One of the companies helping to bring you the magic is actually Glo band.

Disney is one of their largest clients.

They've been working with them throughout their digital transformation for many years.

We like Glob Band because we think Glob Band and IT Services businesses in general are a key enabler of a I transformation at an enterprise level.

We also think that, you know, the stock price has suffered over the last couple of years as there's been a lot of debate around whether or not IT services companies would benefit from a IG Global has been using a I.

They've been at the leading edge of this for many, many years.

We think they're gonna help companies transform.

We think this is a business that can grow 15 to 20% EPS for many, many years to come.

This is a big tan.

These guys are only doing $2 billion in revenue.

This is a $300 billion plus global market so they can just gain, share, execute, and again they're trading at valuations that are really reasonable now.

So for a 20% times time earning business, you're looking at a mid twenties price earnings multiple so really reasonable for the growth.

Um, and let's talk about the industry more broadly here because you point out they're growing faster than their peers.

Who should we think of as their peers and then their growth relative?

Yeah, it's a really fragmented market.

You can think of Accenture as probably the best news own sort of large pier.

But there's also a lot of other smaller names out there that are focused on different parts of the industry.

Infosys in India, Tata Consultancy EAM um, and Dava These are all sort of, you know, very niche.

Um, parts of the business glob in particular is really strong in consumer entertainment in that, um, sort of front end digital transformation, helping to bring the customer along a digital journey.

They've been really transformative in the parks of Disney as well.

So that's really where they shine is really in that front end digital transformation and sort of come back to that point you were making.

They're growing faster than peers, you say, but their valuations are its valuation is lower than that of peers.

Yeah, they they traded a little bit of a premium to Accenture, but relative to its history, valuation is compressed by almost 50%.

From what we saw in sort of 2021 2020 Peak.

And you know, we don't really see any change in the earnings power or the duration of earnings for the business.

We think again they're gonna continue to be real enablers helping enterprises transform their businesses, transform their data, utilise a I in order to save costs and generate a better experience for consumers.

Well, as always, when we do this, we like to point out what could go wrong or what are some of the risks here.

And so it's just, you know, obviously there are a lot of growth concerns that are cropping up right now.

Absolutely.

Um So how much do you sort of take that into account?

You know, that's one of the things we really like about where glob on is right now.

We think the on site is pretty de risk given, you know, you're also starting to see, um, a recovery and spend in cloud services in the non a I part of the business.

So you had, you know, big digital transformation during covid.

They were a big beneficiary.

Then you had a little bit of a hangover where, you know, spend in digital transformation slowed.

Now you're starting to see signs of a recovery.

Accenture increase their guidance.

They talked about a I they talked about stabilisation and non A. I spend We're seeing the same thing for Globe.

So we think the risks are pretty well, B or we think that the the risks are, um are you know, less than the reward.

At this point, we think valuations really de risk some of those the downside scenarios.

But you could see, you know, if you got a a really big macro slow down if you had companies really pulling back on spend.

Um, but a I is really strategic People are really thinking about How do we transform our businesses for the next 35, 10 years?

How do I save some money for that?

Uh, so let's get to the stock.

You don't like as much.

This one is LV MH.

And this stock is already down more than 20% over the last year.

If you look at the French shares, um, and here, you know, even if we're seeing an economic slowdown, it's probably gonna be, you know, PC if you will.

And already LV MH has sort of talked about the consumer being weak in in some areas.

They have, they have.

So, you know, you probably know LV MH from the eponymous, uh, Louis Vuitton or LV handbags.

Speedy bags are, you know, everywhere in New York, everyone's using them at the beach.

They're bringing them in their their laptops to work.

Um, we really love LB MH over the long run.

They're an incredibly managed luxury business, but we think LB MH was a big beneficiary during covid.

They took a lot of price.

And, you know, now we're starting to see signs, especially in the United States, but also in China.

The consumer has been weak for a while.

About a third of their business is exposed to China.

And, you know, most recent earnings confirmed an incremental slowdown of growth in the organic part of the business, particularly in the fashion and leather goods part of the business, which is the highest margin part of the business.

So we think that there's probably a couple more quarters, at least of slowdown in their business on an organic basis, And, um, you know, therefore we wouldn't be buyers right now.

We would wait got you.

And let's get to the valuation as well.

And the estimates for what people are expecting out of LV MH Do you think they won't be able to match them?

Exactly.

So I think expectations for the back half of the year probably need to come down.

Um, you know, they did very low single digit organic growth.

The market expects them to accelerate to a higher single digit growth based on the trends we're seeing in the market based on some of the consumer data we're hearing from, you know, companies across the spectrum in the United States and also what we're seeing in China.

We just think that there's a higher likelihood that estimates need to come down.

You know, eventually we think they'll rebound, but we think that estimates are still too high.

And then finally, um, they raised their prices a lot during covid benefiting from demand.

But you say that means the entry level consumer can't.

There's no accessible luxury, I guess.

Exactly.

So you know, in China they actually saw their consumer base shrink for the first time.

And, you know, I think you you've seen a similar dynamic here where you know, Maybe somebody graduated from college.

They got a new job.

They got a great bonus.

They went to buy a handbag.

But, you know, Louis Vuitton raised prices, and the whole luxury industry raised prices pretty significantly.

So I think that they need to provide a consumer with the, uh the consumer needs to adjust.

That entry level price might be a little bit too high now for your new buyer, and that's really you know, that's really how you cultivate that customer journey that buyer over a long period of time.

So I think they're gonna have to adjust.

I think they're gonna have to come out with some, you know, new and innovative products and really sort of excite the, you know, the new buyer, the aspirational buyer, and the market is a little weak right now.

People are thinking, you know, maybe I'm not gonna buy that extra handbag at Christmas or when I get my bonus.

Maybe I'm gonna save it because I'm not sure what's gonna happen with the elections with the economy.

And then if something was going to go right here, it would be that China would recover.

Absolutely.

Yeah.

So I think, you know, China recovering, maybe the US consumer rebounding being a little bit stronger than we expect.

But I think probably in the near term, you know, your biggest incremental change is going to be you really start to see a recovery in the Chinese consumer.

That's been weak.

We've had a number of false starts since, you know, since 2021.

And at some point we do believe the Chinese consumer will recover.

But we just don't have visibility on when that's going to happen.

When you start to see that happening LB MH, I think is gonna do really well.

They're going to regain that traction in the economy there.

All right.

Thank you so much for coming in.

Thanks for having me.

And thank you for watching goodbye or goodbye.

We'll be bringing you new episodes at 3:30 p.m. Eastern