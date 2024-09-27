Port strike shouldn't affect holiday shopping: Expert

With the threat of a major port strike looming that could affect US supply chains, consumers may be wondering if holiday shopping could be impacted. Naveen Jaggi, JLL Americas president of retail, sits down with Josh Lipton on Asking for a Trend to discuss what shoppers can expect.

Jaggi tells Yahoo Finance, “In terms of holiday product, [retailers] have their product in the States, they have their distribution centers or at the stores… Most of the items that are being sold, the toys, the electronics and the soft goods, clothings, that are pretty predominant when it comes to holiday sales, those come from Asia” meaning they would not be affected by the port workers on the East and Gulf Coasts going on strike.

“The real big challenge would be whether or not at the back end of the holiday season when replenishment comes for the majority of products you may want to buy, there could be a shortage of products going into the second half of December... Right now, October and November don't look like an issue" for holiday shopping if the strike does take effect and impact supply chains, but "December and the second half of that month, [is] where you may see shelves impacted."

He says that the pandemic forced retailers to be more prepared for supply chain disruptions. “Retailers got smart about how much inventory they need to keep on hand in their distribution centers as a way to avoid any potential impacts, whether it's a pandemic in 2020 or a strike in 2024. They've gotten smarter, they've gotten better, and inventory management is key.”

Believe it or not Black Friday, the traditional start of holiday shopping is just 63 days away now.

And with inflation cooling, consumers are expected to spend big.

However, the looming port stripe could put a damper on the holidays.

And joining us now is Naveen Jaggi A LL America's president of Retail Naveen.

It is great to see you.

Uh Let's start there, Naveen.

You know, obviously we've been talking a lot this week about this potential port strike.

How could that affect the retail sector, the retail industry, Naveen, which you know, very well.

Yeah, it's a great question and I think it's, it's a two pronged answer.

One is the holiday sales as well as the broader inventory management that retailers have.

So fortunately, this past week, I spent time with quite a few retailers asked that very question.

How do they react to the potential port strike next week?

And their answers were quite uh illuminating one was that in terms of holiday product, they have their product in the States they have in distribution centers or at the stores.

So in terms of how they manage the inventory really depends on the better.

Second, half of the holiday season.

And secondly, and most importantly, most of the items that are being sold, the toys, the electronics and the soft goods clothing that are pretty predominant when it comes to holiday sales, those come from Asia.

And of course, we know this port strike is likely taking place along the east coast of the US, not the west coast.

So the real big challenge would be whether or not at the back end of the holiday season when replenishment comes for the majority of products you may want to buy that.

There could be a shortage of products going to the second half of December.

So right now October and November don't look like an issue when it comes to holiday strike really depends on when you get back to December in the second half of that month where you may see shes impacted if in fact, the strike does take place.

Are these companies, are they in a position to better navigate, you know, a potential shock like a port strike?

Because we did have economists come on the show this week and some of them made that case.

Absolutely, we went through this back in 2020.

So we now know that when it comes to any kind of impact of supply chain, we've gotten smarter and better look.

We took a big shot in March, April May and June of 2020 retailers got smart about how much inventory they need to keep on hand in their distribution centers as a way to avoid any potential impacts, whether it's a pandemic in 2020 or a strike in 2024 they've gotten smarter, they've gotten better and inventory management is key and not being dependent on one particular place where your product comes from.

So, a few retailers, Josh have told me that, you know, from their standpoint, diversifying their supply chain, whether it's coming from the South and Mexico, East coast or the Asian countries, they made a point to not be so burdened by one particular sector which will help offset the risk of dis of a disturbance.

So there is this risk uh Naveen of a port shock, but I'm curious and we mentioned the intro there, you know, Black Friday is gonna be here before we know it.

What, what are your estimates?

What are you looking for?

Naveen?

How strong a holiday season is this gonna be?

Well, we've done lots of holiday service.

We, we interviewed over 1100 people across our portfolio over the last 30 to 45 days.

And interestingly enough people are quite bullish on spending this year.

Now, the big twist that we're seeing is that they will spend more money on, on experiences and eating out, dining out than they will be on buying merchandise product that started to trend back in 22 and even 21 to some degree.

But we're seeing now shine more than ever.

People want to spend money on entertainment and whether there's concerts like we know Taylor Swift was a big hot ticket earlier last year and we're hearing the same thing again, they want to spend money on entertainment and experiences.

So to me, I think we're really bullish on the consumer spend and at evolut itude, the market is up when the market's up and unemployment is low.

And now we have softening of interest rates and softening of inflation.

People feel pretty darn good about the overall state of the economy which makes them spend more money than they may think about.

Did you maybe, you know, we often talk about the consumers if there's one consumer, of course, there's all kinds.

I mean, in your survey work, I mean, did you detect any, any notable differences among consumers?

Just in terms of age, demographic, socio-economic?

Yeah.

So the boomers still continue to spend, but now the millennials are picking up the slack where the boomers may stop spending as much.

You know, we tend to talk about the boomers being the big driver in the economy, but it's the millennials now that are big, the the future drivers of the economy.

We're also seeing that the lower income strata, that household income of below 50 60,000, they're gonna spend more money on discounting every year.

We hear more and more about that discounting sector spending more uh getting more of the market share from the baby boomers and the people making $50,000 household income and less.

So that to me probably isn't a big surprise, but we heard more from our survey about then one sector this time that we had last year, Naveen.

Always great to catch up with you.

Thank you so much for joining us.

Appreciate it.

Thanks Josh.