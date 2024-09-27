How the port strike could impact the election

Tens of thousands of dock workers are likely to strike next week along the cargo ports on the East and Gulf Coasts. The strike could have major implications for the US economy as it also adds to the mounting uncertainty around the 2024 presidential election.

Yahoo Finance Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul joins Asking for a Trend to break down how the Biden administration is handling the looming strike and how it could impact the election.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Well, tens of thousands of dock workers are likely to strike next week along the cargo ports on the east coast and Gulf coast.

While the stoppage could of course have big implications for the US economy.

It may also add to uncertainty to the 2024 presidential election here to weigh in on what is at stake for the US election is our very own Washington correspondent Ben Wo Ben.

So in your latest piece, Ben, you go over how this, you know, the potential port strike could of course have these very big economic ripple effects.

It could also have political ripple effects, walk us through that.

Yeah, for sure.

We're seeing it this afternoon.

You mentioned the meeting of the White House.

I just got a note that the meeting is wrapped up but no word yet on how it went.

But this is, this is a bunch of Biden officials, Pete Buttigieg, acting Labor Secretary Julie Sue Lail Brainer with the management side here.

So they're not, they're not mediating yet, but they've, they're, they're sending a message to the management which they've also sent to the unions that you guys basically you need, it's a pressure message, you need to get this done, you need to get this done quickly before as soon as possible.

So, and that speaks to this larger theme we're talking about here about the political ramifications here.

This is a, this is a, an event that, that we'll see what the economic consequences are, but it's clearly going to kind of ripple through the campaign.

There's only 38 days left in the campaign.

Um In addition to the kind of nationwide economic unrest, it could unsettle a few sort of facts for people to keep in mind.

One is this, this strike if it happens, has a lot of exposure in swing states.

Savannah, Georgia is one of the biggest ports in the country.

Georgia is one of the closest states between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump right now.

Um Same with North Carolina.

Wilmington is a big port and there's a bunch of, there's a bunch of facets there that could, that could impact everyone.

And one thing you hear from auto or one from supply chain officials is that the auto industry is one to watch here.

If this becomes a prolonged strike, that matters a lot in Michigan, obviously.

And then this goes into a lot of kind of complicated union politics this year.

Right now, Donald Trump is making a real run for union votes so I can make the case how he's going to respond to this could be polar opposite.

It sort of all depends on how things go.

So it's, it's, it's definitely set to ripple in sort of unpredictable ways.

So it would be an interesting one to watch next week, depending on how things go.

You mentioned Trump there, Bennett has he commented on this at all?

Not yet.

I mean, it's, it's interesting how, how sort of staying back they are.

He was actually in Savannah this week by chance and he talked about the port there.

He was doing a manufacturing pitch and he talked about how he was going to make the port bigger and better.

Um, but he didn't talk about the labor.

I think, I think there's sort of, there's a little a sense of sort of waiting to see how this goes because there's a scenario next week where Biden jumps in and does an injunction.

It's a law called Taft Hartley, which essentially sends the workers back for 80 days.

That, that kind of changes, what maybe what the politics are here.

Otherwise, if it's a protective strike, it's a sort of different approach.

So there's, there's not a lot of chatter yet, but I think you'll, we'll see that change quickly.

