A policy review of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act so far

President Biden passed his Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law exactly two years ago today. Included in this package were provisions to manage healthcare and drug costs for Americans, create jobs, and incentivize transitions to clean energy and electric vehicles.

Capitol Gains host Rachelle Akuffo looks back on the finer details of the Inflation Reduction Act and which of the policy promises the Biden administration have been able to push through in this long-term plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will reveal details of her own economic policy agenda at a speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday as part of her 2024 presidential bid.

The Inflation Reduction Act turns two years old today.

President Biden signed it into law on this day, August 16th in 2022.

And if you don't know, the law is focused on lowering inflation, addressing climate change and adding jobs by funding domestic energy production, promoting manufacturing and lowering drug prices.

So what has the Inflation Reduction Act achieved so far?

So as you mentioned, August 16th marks two years into this 10 year plan.

So a lot of these key provisions and investments in the act are expected to happen through 2031.

But what's happened so far?

Let's start with healthcare provisions for Medicare beneficiaries negotiating lower prices for certain drugs, capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month and extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025 also recently announced a $2000 cap on out of pocket spending, which will be fully in effect in 2025.

That's expected to save 19 million beneficiaries an average of $400 a year.

That's according to the White House.

Let's also take a look at the climate provisions.

We know that homeowners are benefiting from tax credits and rebates for energy efficient home improvements.

So one of the examples in the IRA and 30% tax credit for installing solar panels and other renewable energy systems, including wind, geothermal and battery storage, plus also tax credits for buying new and used electric vehicles, 7500 in tax credits for new EVs and up to 4000 for used EVs up to a value and income limit.

And of course, all of this is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower overall costs of care and home ownership.

Now, there was also a tax credit of up to 40,000 for buying certain commercial EVs.

So certainly some of these businesses can get in on the action here and staying with companies.

There are a range of tax credits for clean electricity production, investment and manufacturing production, as well as deductions for energy efficient commercial buildings.

Now the White House expects this to create 1 million green jobs.

Keep in mind that's over that 10 year period, and you can get full details and eligibility from the and Energy Department website.

So obviously it's It's a long term plan that you're looking at here over 10 years.

And, of course, with the election coming up in November, a lot of those things can change, depending on on who wins and what gets rolled back.

