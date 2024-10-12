The podcast team bringing financial literacy to NYC schools

Listen and subscribe to Financial Freestyle on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal launched their podcast, "Earn your Leisure," to help educate their communities about financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Now, they're expanding that education into high schools. In the latest episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac, Millings and Bilal discuss why the curriculum they developed is vital for students.

"When you think of education, a lot of times financial literacy is not taught in the school," Bilal says. "That's one of the most important things that we need in life. No matter what you do for a career, you're going to have to pay taxes... you have a retirement plan, you have to live somewhere."

Together with Bronx principal Dr. Travis Brown, Bilal and Millings developed a curriculum for high school students that explores financial principles from the stock market and real estate to entrepreneurship. Their pilot program launched in 12 schools in the Bronx last year. This year, they're hoping to expand to more New York City schools and then take the program nationwide.

As an educator himself, Millings had a personal motivation to share his financial knowledge with students. "If I'm being honest, I started to feel... complicit in... some of... the futures of these kids. I'm like, if they're not learning this and I know it, I'm really doing them a disservice."

The "Earn Your Leisure" co-hosts hope students walk away from their program with enough knowledge to make informed financial decisions in high school and beyond. "They're going to make a very big decision at 18, right? Whether they're going to go to college or not," says Millings. "There's a business decision that's being made, and they might not even know it until it's too late. And so we wanted to equip them with as much information, as much tools and enough resources to make the decision that was best for them."

This post was written by Meredith Lawrence.

Video Transcript

Yeah, we developed a curriculum with a principal Travis Brown who's a principal in the Bronx.

And um it's a new age educational module when it comes to financial literacy and entrepreneurship, teaching kids.

Um not only, you know, the basis as far as what is stocks and what is real estate, but um how to actually become an entrepreneur, right?

The how to, what's the mindset of an entrepreneur?

What's the challenges that you're gonna face?

Um why is it important to invest in stocks?

Like actually breaking down the differences between, you know, big blue chip stocks and small chip stock?

So it's like, it's a variety of different things I think that come into play.

But when you think of education, a lot of times financial literacy is not taught in the school.

And that's one of the most important things that we need in life.

No matter what you do for a career, you're gonna have to pay taxes, you know, you have a retirement plan, you have to live somewhere.

So being that, you know, we have to face these things as adults, we thought that would be a good idea to um you know, empower the youth with it.

So we started in the Bronx last year, we had 12 schools that we did a pilot program with and that, that went great.

And um we're looking to expand it this year throughout uh New York City and then hopefully, um you know, nationwide, for sure.

I love that.

So let's right.

Obviously, we talked about what earn your leisure is, but you guys started in the classroom, right?

Like earn your leisure as what it is today, started in the classroom and actually love what you said, like we're teaching these kids how to actually be entrepreneurs, we're teaching them things beyond just, you know, math and science and reading and comprehension.

Like at the end of the day when it comes to financial literacy, that's the one thing that's not taught.

And especially when you think about the traditional school system is that we're taught effectively to go into the workforce, we're taught to be workers.

And so, you know, why do you think it's so important to teach them about entrepreneurship?

And obviously everything else that stems from whether it's taxes, investing retirement, et cetera.

Yeah.

Well, everybody's path is gonna be different, right?

And so growing, growing up and being a student then going back to school as an educator, you realize that very quickly and you realize like you said, some of the paths that I mean, pretty much the path is go to school, get good grades, go to a good college and get a good job.

Um But that's not everybody's fortune.

Um And so we want to make sure that everybody was represented.

And so when we started teaching the young adults in our community is because again, I was in the school system and I realized that this was something that wasn't part of the educational uh curriculum.

And if I'm being honest, I started to feel compli like complicit in, in some of the, the futures of these kids, I'm like, if they're not learning this and I know it, I'm really doing them a disservice.

And so we had the opportunity to, to sit down with kids, ask them their future aspirations, but also have the opportunity to pay them at the end of the program that we were doing.

And so it was the first time that they were gonna be in, coming in contact with money.

And so there was an opportunity there.

If they're coming in contact with money, there's an opportunity to teach them about the value of money.

And if they learn this at 14, where would they be at 18, where would they be at 21?

Right.

They're gonna make a very big decision at 18, right?

Whether they're gonna go to college or not, there's a business decision that's being made and they might not even know it until it's too late.

And so we wanted to equip them with as much information as much tools and enough resources to make the decision that it was best for them.

Um So that's what started out.

Um Obviously the recording of those classroom sessions, people gravitated to it because my kid needs to know that I need to know that.

And then obviously, it's scaled into what you see as learning.

