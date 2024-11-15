Plug Power CEO confident in new hydrogen plants despite Q3 miss

Despite missing third-quarter earnings, Plug Power (PLUG) CEO Andy Marsh is confident in securing a loan from the Department of Energy to help fund the construction of major hydrogen plants in Georgia and Texas.

Marsh joins Market Domination Overtime Co-hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to discuss the company’s current challenges and his optimism for the company’s strong international presence.

“We have built the largest hydrogen plant for green technology in the world outside China,” Marsh said.

“We’re uniquely positioned in the market because we have not only the ability to generate hydrogen and sell the devices that generate hydrogen, but we're also the primary user of our own hydrogen.”

This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.