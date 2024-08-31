What playing in the NFL taught this former player about money

A number of former football players face some type of financial hardship within five years of leaving the NFL. Former NFL player, professor, writer, and entrepreneur Brandon Copeland joins the latest episode of Financial Freestyle with Ross Mac to give insight into how he avoided being part of that statistic.

According to Copeland, "You have to realize...when you're in the NFL that you are basically a lottery winner," saying, "that money is not promised to you for the rest of your life." While he signed a $1.45 million dollar contract with the NFL while still on campus at the University of Pennsylvania, he only saw a fraction of that money.

His advice is, "the more aggressive you can get with taking that money, saving that money, and then also doubling down and learning how to invest or put that money to work for you, the better off you're going to be."

Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

For expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch more Financial Freestyle.

This post was written by Meredith Lawrence.

Video Transcript

So when you think about the average career being like what three years in the NFL and within five years of retiring from the NFL or being out in the NFL, like 80% of NFL players have some type of financial hardship, right?

So talk about that, talk about how you obviously avoided being a statistic and then we'll segue into your life during the season as a professor as well, man, you have to realize when you're in the NFL that you are basically a lottery winner.

Now, you've invested and worked extremely hard through training and lifting and playing better than everyone else in the world to win that lottery ticket, but that money is not promised for the rest of your life.

And so the more aggressive you can get with taking that money saving that money and then also doubling down and learning how to invest or put that money to work for you, the better off you're going to be right?

And I think that for me, I mean, my career for those who don't know was a roller coaster ride, I was an undrafted free agent out of Penn and that meant that I was signed to a three year $1.45 million contract literally on campus in March or April of that year when they called for the first time, but I saw 24,000 of those dollars before being fired the first time.

Right.