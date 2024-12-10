In-play sports betting, GameStop earnings: Asking for a Trend

Host Josh Lipton dives into an array of top market stories on today's Asking for a Trend.

Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre highlights the top market trends of Tuesday's trading session.

Yahoo Finance anchor Julie Hyman breaks down how interest rates influence gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Stocktwits Head of Market Research Tom Bruni details GameStop (GME)'s third quarter earnings, alongside trends in the meme stock market.

Citizens JMP Senior Equity Research Analyst Jordan Bender discusses why he believes the in-play sports betting industry could be a $14 billion industry by the end of the decade.

This post was written by Angel Smith