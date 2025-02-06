Pinterest stock soars on Q1 revenue forecast

Pinterest (PINS) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share. That's short of the $0.65 Wall Street was anticipating. Revenue of $1.15 billion just topped the Bloomberg consensus forecast of $1.14 billion. Monthly active users were 553 million topping the 547.42 million estimate.

What sent the stock jumping in after-hours trading was the first quarter revenue forecast. Pinterest expects to see revenue in a range of $837 million to $852 million. The estimate was for $835 million.

Market Domination Overtime Anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down Pinterest's results in the video above.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.