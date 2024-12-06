Piece of Cake CEO on creating a 'Michelin star' moving experience

Just five years after it was founded, New York-based Piece of Cake Moving earned over $100 million in revenue in 2023. The company’s founder and CEO Voyo Popovic joins Alexandra Canal on Wealth to discuss his journey.

Popovic immigrated to the US at the age of 20 without a college degree, working first at McDonald’s (MCD) and then on a moving truck. After working in the industry for a few years, he recognized the need for a more customer-forward approach. Thus, Piece of Cake was born. Popovic’s goal was simple: to create “a Michelin star” moving experience.

At the center of his success, he says, is investing back in the company and its customers: "I believe in keeping customers happy, keeping employees happy, and that will undoubtedly lead to growth and future customer acquisition."

Popovic strives to create a work environment where employees feel part of the brand, which has contributed to both employee retention and customer satisfaction. Notably, four of his first five employees now hold leadership roles within the company. Piece of Cake has also never taken on outside funding and, according to Popovic, never considered it.

For would-be entrepreneurs looking for advice on overcoming obstacles, Popovic’s approach is simple: "Every decision that you make daily, you put it up to that vision and see if it works for that vision or not…. Any decision is better than indecision."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Kathleen Welch.