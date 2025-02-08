What phase two of Trump’s China tariffs could look like

Plans for the future of trade between the United States and other nations remain ambiguous as President Trump and his administration continue to work to establish new tariffs against foreign countries. While we are still well underway in the first phase of President Trump’s tariff implementations, it’s worth looking ahead to see what could be coming down the pipeline for international imports in the future.

On this week’s episode of Capitol Gains, anchor Madison Mills, Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul, and Senior Columnist Rick Newman are joined by Asia Society Policy Institute Vice President Wendy Cutler to discuss Trump’s tariffs on China and what the future of trade will look like between these two nations.

Currently, Trump has a 10% tariff on Chinese goods coming into the United States. The commander chief also remains in negotiations with Canada and Mexico, delaying his initial plan to implement 25% tariffs on the United States's neighbors. Cutler shares insight on where she thinks the United States is headed on the trade front.

“I think that attention will move to China, but I also believe that Trump likes to do what others tell him can't be done,” Cutler explains. “[Trump] loved that phase one trade agreement, albeit it wasn't implemented entirely. And I think the Trump administration is going to squeeze China to fully implement that agreement. But again, I don't think it's out of the question that we may find a negotiating route with China, something that Biden wasn't really interested in.”

