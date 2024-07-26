PG&E's turnaround is built on 'foundation of safety': CEO

Utility company Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) topped second quarter earnings and revenue estimates. The company had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019.

PG&E CEO Patti Poppe sits down with Julie Hyman to talk about the earnings results and the utility operator's financial turnaround since its bankruptcy filings:

"We are shaping a culture of performance with the foundation of safety, both physical and financial safety, and upon that foundation, our turnaround has been built."

Poppe also comments on the ongoing wildfires in Chico, California, and PG&E's plans to respond to such emergencies:

"We have all manner of physical protections that are in place to keep our customers safe. And then in the event of an ignition, whether it's caused by utility equipment or not, we have a whole nother set of layers of protection. We have, in fact, over 90 former firefighters who work now for PG&E to make sure our assets and our communities are safe. And so we just continue to make our system safer."

Lastly, Poppe expands upon how PG&E is using AI and how the energy grid is powering artificial intelligence.

Power company PG and E reporting better than expected results for the second quarter, partially thanks to higher rates, the utility also lowering its full year profit guidance.

And joining me now is Patty Poppy PG and E Corporation CEO Patty.

Thanks so much for being here.

We really appreciate it.

Yeah, thank you Julie.

So if you could sort of contextualize this earnings report seeing as you're about four years out of bankruptcy now at PG and E. So where are you in your turnaround plan?

And, and what can you sort of extrapolate out from the quarter to that plan?

Yeah, we were really excited to share with our investors yesterday that we are on track for the financial turnaround, but also the fundamental performance of the company.

We are shaping a culture of performance with the foundation of safety, both physical and financial safety and that uh upon that foundation, our turnaround has been built and uh very happy to share with uh investors yesterday about our progress to that end.

Um And of course, you all in California have fairly unique challenges with regard to wildfires.

There is a wildfire that's burning now, it's been dubbed the park fire near Chico, uh, that has burned over 100 and 64,000 acres.

There was an arrest that was just made in connection with uh, the genesis of that fire.

Um, I know you talked about on the call that it was not, you all have verified, it's not PG and E related in any form.

But I am curious how you, when these fires happen as they have been happening with more regularity.

Um What kind of plans you all now have in place to, to deal with that?

Yeah, look the, the conditions of the fuels, uh the grasses in, in California create a certain level of risk.

But what we've done at PG and E is built, our layers of protection, both physical protection, uh pre ignition to make sure that we do the right inspections.

We do the right system hardening.

We have uh all manner of physical protections that are in place to keep our customers safe.

And then in the event of an ignition, whether it's caused by utility equipment or not, we have a whole another set of layers of protection.

We have uh in fact, uh over 90 former firefighters who work now for PGE to make sure our assets and our communities are safe.

And so we just continue to make our system safer.

It's safer today than it was yesterday and it will be safer still.

And I just want to say our hearts and prayers go out to the folks, uh, in northern northern California where the park fire is, um, uh, burning.

We know that this is a scary time but we also know that our cal fire resources are best in class and best on the planet and, uh, they will do everything they can to keep people safe.

Yeah, I'm, I'm sure that they are on top of it as much as they are able.

Um, I was also struck by the technology that you all are using in your detection.

Um You know A I cameras is something that you have talked a little bit about.

Um how are you employing that technology?

Not just when it comes to wildfires but other weather events, other sort of load factors as well.

How are you integrating all of that tech?

Yeah.

Artificial intelligence is a fundamental element of our foundation of safety and also our operational improvements which I'll be happy to talk about.

But I will just say on the A I front as it relates to our cameras, we have 1500 weather stations installed.

So we can measure real time conditions across our entire uh service area, particularly our high risk areas.

We've broken up our service area into two kilometer polygons within which we have real time monitoring of data about fuel moisture levels, wind speeds, uh any kind of conditions, whether we've done an inspection in that area and we have a known issue or there's a tree within strike distance to the line.

We know all these things.

And then these A I enabled cameras can differentiate between fog and smoke and be the first notification to first responders that there is in fact an issue.

Speaking of A I it's not only powering what you do, you're also powering it, of course, um data centers, we have been talking a lot about that here at Yahoo Finance.

Um What kind of demand are you seeing from data centers now in California?

And how are you all meeting that demand?

Yeah, the demand is definitely up.

We've seen three times the uh request for uh new data center um connections.

And I would suggest that uh the utilities and particularly PG and E given where we are located are really part of the ancillary beneficiaries of this mega trend of data centers and load growth.

What's exciting about the kind of load growth that a data center can provide is it's a daily base level increase in demand, but our system is very underutilized.

In fact, it our we we calculate that our grid is utilized about 45% of its capacity.

So that means that we can leverage that excess capacity that exists on the grid and power those data centers and at the same time, therefore, lower the unit cost of electricity.

So we see that serving these data centers uh especially here in Silicon Valley where we are proud to serve uh Silicon Valley in the home of A I and the home of uh technology.

We're proud to serve those data centers.

We're doing something we call a cluster study.

We talked about this on our, our earnings call yesterday.

And we're analyzing and more using A I actually to optimize how we might serve that load at the lowest cost so that we can deliver energy for customers and again, more fully utilize our grid.

Uh And I think that's a very exciting time uh in our sector and I think it makes our utilities a lot more growth than they were in the past.

And PGE is definitely a beneficiary and in fact, on the leading edge of that uh trend to both electrify our transportation as well as uh our buildings and then serve this data center loads.

We've got a really great growth story here at PG and E Well, it's certainly a trend that we are gonna continue to watch closely.

Hope to catch up with you about it again, Patty.

Thanks so much for your time.

Yeah.

Thank you.

Great to be with you Julie.