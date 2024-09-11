Petco stock skyrockets over 30% on Q2 earnings, profit focus

Pet retailer Petco Health & Wellness (WOOF) is seeing shares skyrocket by over 30% in Wednesday's trading session on the chain's second quarter earnings.

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton highlight analyst notes on the stock and Petco CEO Joel Anderson's focus on profitability in this quarter.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Let's talk about Petco that stock is surging after its second quarter results, the pet retailer posting an increase in comparable sales that topped Wall Street's expectations.

Ceo Joel Anderson also emphasizing a focus on profitability.

That is, did I did I just see you do a double take at at how these are what a rocket ship?

Yeah, II I of course, you know where I always go when I see that I go to short interest, the short order, it's not actually I lied.

It's 30% afloat.

That is pretty darn high so that you're you're most assuredly seeing something of a short squeeze here.

Uh Analysts weigh in R BC saying the pet category far from healthy Julie, but trends seem to have bottom.

They told clients and Petco is making notable progress on the cost, right?

Remains cautiously optimistic that new management will be a catalyst to cost actions and fine tune growth initiatives out form.

Target 350.

You have a little dog, do you not?

Yeah.

Where do you order your small old dog?

Where do you order your stuff from?

Actually, it's just a local supermarket.

We do a local place and some Amazon.

It's a mix.

You're very familiar with my wife.

So you're not surprised.

But there's a lot of homemade chicken and hamburger.

Lucky Lucky dogs.

A very lucky old chihuahua.