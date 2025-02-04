PepsiCo Q4 earnings: Biggest takeaways from CEO Ramon Laguarta

Food and beverage giant PepsiCo (PEP) slightly missed on fourth quarter revenue estimates, illustrating a mixed sales picture for the company across its brands and regions.

Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi joins the Morning Brief team to talk more about PepsiCo's weaker-than-expected full-year guidance and his biggest takeaways from speaking with CEO Ramon Laguarta about the state of the consumer and expected impact of President Trump's tariff policies.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.