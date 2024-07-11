Pentagon's Unit X: When the US military met Silicon Valley

World leaders and US allies are convening in Washington, DC as President Biden hosts this year's NATO summit, an occasion marking the 75th anniversary of the alliance. Many experts, including former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Jim Townsend, have been communicating the importance of this coalition as the Russia-Ukraine War drags on nearly two and a half years later.

Christopher Kirchhoff, the co-creator of the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Unit, joins Josh Lipton for a conversation about the military firepower being supplied to Ukraine, the role of the Pentagon's original Silicon Valley office, and how advancements in military technology are upending traditional warfare tactics.

"Just last month, the Ukrainians had to evacuate all 31 [M1A1 Abrams] tanks from the front lines because a quarter of them had been killed by Russian kamikaze drones. So you have drones taking out tanks, which, you know if you step back and look at that, that could mean the end of a century of mechanized warfare that began in the First World War."

The co-author of Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley are Transforming the Future of War compares the noticeable divide between military development and the global assembly line for consumer products and tech, using the F-35 Warfighter stealth fighter jet and the iPhone as two key examples.

"There's a whole nother system of technological production in our world for consumer devices. And you know what? It's faster, it's more efficient. And for many things it's less expensive. So the whole reason behind the Pentagon Silicon Valley office was to begin to merge those two systems of production so we could deliver better technology faster to the warfighter. And at lower cost."

Video Transcript

Joe Biden announcing today that NATO countries will provide new weapons support to Ukraine.

More than two years after Russia's full scale invasion, the war has shone a light on the future of warfare and Silicon Valley's role in redefining it.

That evolving landscape is explored in a new book unit, X.

How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley Are Transforming the Future of War and I'm Joined Now by and ex Co-author Christopher Kirkoff.

Chris, good to see you.

Thanks for having me on.

So we we were talking off camera Chris and and the NATO summit underway here.

And obviously front and centre is the war in Ukraine.

Walk us through, Chris.

Just the role start ups are playing in that war because I don't know if people fully appreciate their role and their their participation here.

Well, it's incredible.

I mean, Ukraine is a small coun country that has managed to fend off a much larger military.

How did they do it with technology from start ups?

I got a chance with my co author Radha to visit Ukraine last October to see many of the systems that the Pentagon Silicon Valley office had developed actually, in the field.

And just to give you one example from last month of how fast things are changing, we provided Ukraine 31 of our most advanced tanks, the M one a one Abrams tanks.

This is not only the best tank that we have in the US arsenal.

It's the best tank in the NATO arsenal.

It's the best tank in the world.

Just last month, the Ukrainians had to evacuate all 31 tanks from the front lines because a quarter of them had been killed by Russian kamikaze drones.

So you have drones taking out tanks, which you know, if you step back and look at that, that could mean the end of a century of mechanised warfare that began in the first war.

So you're kind of talking about how really the nature of modern war, war fighting and you've spoken about this, Chris, it is evolving.

In other words, traditional weapons.

You would argue, of course.

Still critical.

But now we see, um, new, innovative, cutting edge technologies.

And and by that we mean Chris, um we mean drones.

We mean robots.

So if you look at the cover of Unit X, our book on it is an iPhone and an F-35.

An F-35 is the world's most advanced fighter.

It's 1/5 generation stealth fighter.

It's an astonishing aircraft.

However.

Its design was frozen in 2001, and it actually didn't become operational until 2016.

A lot in technology changed between 2001 and 2016, including the invention of the iPhone, so that F-35 was produced by Lockheed Martin, one of the large defence industrial complex producers.

And that's one system of producing technology for the military.

Uh, but it's very bespoke.

There's a whole another system of technological production in our world for consumer devices.

And you know what?

It's faster.

It's more efficient.

And for many things it's less expensive.

So the whole reason behind the Pentagon Silicon Valley office was to begin to merge those two systems of production so we could deliver better technology faster to the war fighter and at lower cost and and talk about your role in that Pentagon's Silicon Valley office.

Chris and and what was its mission?

What was its objective?

So, in 2016, then Secretary of Defence Ash Carter went to Silicon Valley.

He was the first secretary of defence to go there in 20 years.

Nobody had bothered to visit When Silicon Valley, you know, invented mobile, uh, mobile cloud computer, even artificial intelligence.

And the mission of that office was to break through and be able to take technology from start ups and pilot them in military missions.

At that time, hardly any start ups were willing to work with the Department of Defence because the department was an awful customer.

Meaning what?

Chris, It was just like red tape bureaucracy.

Oh, my gosh.

So the average contract that the Pentagon lets takes between 18 and 24 months to finalise.

If you're an early stage, start up, you don't You can't wait that long to raise, you know, show value to your investors and raise your next round.

So we had to find a way of defence Innovation unit to break through that and to be able to do, uh, contracts that start ups would be attracted to.

And we did.

We found a way because there was a young woman named Lauren Daly who discovered a single sentence in the National Defence Authorization Act that overturned how 60 years of Pentagon contracted and run and allowed us to let contracts in a couple weeks.

And and since that time over the last eight years, the Department of Defence has used that method to acquire $70 billion of new technology from start ups like uh, from start ups like Andero and Shield A. I and other lean edge new defence tech start ups that have grown up in Silicon Valley that would not have existed had Ash Carter not decided that the Pentagon needed to open an office in Silicon Valley.

Interesting, too, Chris I is the trend of how venture investors now on Sand Hill Road.

Clearly you see much more excited and eager to invest in defence tech.

It's been a sea change.

So, you know, Pitch Book came out yesterday with their annual summary of defence tech.

They reported that last year 2023 627 different venture deals for, uh, over $35 billion.

So you're looking at a venture credible of about $200 billion of funds, uh, you know, to the Thomas Toon and Jason Horowitz.

My co author Rod Shaw now runs Shield Capital, one of the first venture capital firms to focus directly on national security.

So there's a whole new ecosystem that's willing to support entrepreneurs who wanna make technology for the US government for the US military.

Chris.

Fascinating topic.

Congrats on the book and thank you for joining the show.

Appreciate it.

Thank you.