PBM hearing puts drug pricing in focus

Pharmacy benefits manager (PMB) executives are testifying before Congress about the price of prescription drugs and how they can be lowered. Some of the questions being asked are in regards to pricing, rebates, and the role of the middle man between pharmacies and drug makers.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Anjalee Khemlani joins Catalysts to break down the testimonies before Congress from PMB executives and what it means for their operations moving forward.

Video Transcript

And you are looking at live picture from Capitol Hill right now as Pharmacy benefits manager executives are testifying before the House Oversight Committee about the role that they could play in setting the price of drugs sold at the pharmacy counter.

Members of Congress from both parties are considering legislation to lower costs.

So for more, we bring in our own and came on the great to have you on on this.

What do we know about what exactly the potential outcome of this could be?

We already know that there have been bills introduced in Congress right now to address the control that pharmacy benefits managers basically use on the health care system.

They have been accused of things like controlling the prices that you pay the pharmacy counter and negotiating behind the scenes with drug companies and keeping rebates that are supposed to be passed on to customers.

So all of those are part of the conversation today.

Started off pretty strong.

You've got three representatives from the top three PB MS that includes David Joiner from CBS Adam Counter from Express Groups, which is owned by Signa as well as Patrick Conway from United Health.

Our X.

So those are the three biggest ones that are facing Chairman Comer right now discussing a lot about what they have done in the past they've defended of course, what their role is as quote un, quote, the middle men of the industry, they are going to be asked about the rebates as well as have already been asked about the control that they exert with costs.

We've heard from CBS in particular, talking about also the mail order portion of it.

Recent reports as well as studies have shown that these PB M divert customers to mail order and away from pharmacies and are taking revenue away from pharmacies, whether they be independent or brick and mortar and none of the executives committed to stopping doing that, claiming that these are part of the plan designs that consumers want.

Another part of the conversation is also focused around the fact that most people don't know about PB M I know you guys, you know, definitely don't pay attention to your PB M is and that is part of the problem is that they operate in this sort of unknown area of the health system.

So looking at that as well as another report that found that one of the PB MS have 600 different unique prices for one drug alone.

We also heard from the CBS executive saying that J will go and pick.

We know those names from the G LP.

One drove two thirds of the increased costs for customers.

So a lot of back and forth really going on just at the start of this hearing, on hearing really what the, the B MS have to say.

They have largely blamed drug companies for higher prices and claim that they are playing a role in reducing costs.

But study after study has shown that that isn't necessarily true.

So really the role that they play is uh really under the, the spotlight right now and just how they defend their role is going to be what we hear from them today.

All right, Angeli, thank you so much for joining us.

We really appreciate it.

A Angeli kni.